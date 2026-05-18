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News   Israel News

Israel secretly operated two military bases in Iraq: report

Regional security officials said it was used during operations targeting Tehran in 2025 and 2026.

May 18, 2026
Neta Bar
A satellite image of an alleged Israeli base in Iraq. Source: Israel Hayom.
A satellite image of an alleged Israeli base in Iraq. Source: Israel Hayom.
( May 18, 2026 / Israel Hayom )

Iraqi sources told The New York Times that a second Israeli military base was discovered in the western Iraqi desert. The newspaper published the account on Sunday.

The presence of a first Israeli outpost in Iraq was previously reported by The Wall Street Journal, a disclosure that emerged through reporting on the killing of a shepherd who allegedly exposed the facility’s location.

According to the outlet, the second base served Israel before the current war between the United States, Israel and Iran. Regional security officials said it was also used during “Operation Rising Lion,” targeting Tehran in June 2025.

The report further alleged that Israeli forces began preparations to build the improvised base as early as late 2024, as part of an operation to identify remote sites from which to operate in future conflicts. The IDF did not respond to the NYT’s request for comment on either the base or the killing of the shepherd. According to the report, the U.S. was aware of the bases’ operations and took no steps to restrict Israel in any way.

“It shows a blatant disregard for Iraqi sovereignty, its government and its forces, as well as for the dignity of the Iraqi people,” said Waad al-Kadu, an Iraqi member of parliament who participated in a classified parliamentary briefing on the base.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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