Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming

A Palestinian drove his vehicle into two Israelis in the Homesh area in northern Samaria on Saturday, killing one and injuring the other in a suspected terrorist attack.

The slain victim was named as Yehuda Shmuel Sherman, an 18-year-old from the Jewish community of Elon Moreh near Nablus. The injured man is his brother Daniel.

The brothers and a third Israeli were patrolling the area in an ATV when a vehicle from the Arab village of Beit Imrin accelerated toward them, the Samaria Regional Council said.

As a result, the two victims were thrown from a height.

“We are facing a murderous and barbaric enemy whose goal is to murder Jews and thereby expel them from their land,” Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan said in a statement.

“I say clearly from here: We will never break. We will only grow stronger and build even more in northern Samaria and throughout all of our Land of Israel,” Dagan continued.

Homesh, along with three additional Jewish communities in northern Samaria, was evacuated during the 2005 disengagement. Since then, there has been a renewal of Jewish presence at the site.

In March 2023, the Knesset voted to repeal articles of the 2005 “Disengagement Law” banning Israelis from entering Homesh.