Israel marks International Mother’s Day with tribute
Israel’s official account honored mothers in Israel and worldwide, noting the observance marked in over 40 countries and thanking them for daily contributions.
Israel’s official account marked International Mother’s Day on Sunday, honoring mothers in Israel and worldwide for their role in shaping families and communities and thanking them for their daily contributions.
“Today, on International Mother’s Day, we celebrate the women whose love shapes families, communities, and generations,” the post reads. “To all the mothers in Israel and around the world—thank you for everything you do, every single day. Happy International Mother’s Day.”
International Mother’s Day is observed in over 40 countries.
Today, on International Mother’s Day, we celebrate the women whose love shapes families, communities, and generations.— Israel ישראל (@Israel) May 10, 2026
To all the mothers in Israel and around the world - thank you for everything you do, every single day 💙
Happy International Mother’s Day🌷🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/gcZBmLNjtm