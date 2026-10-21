More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israeli diplomat urges FIDE to allow Israelis to take part in international chess championship in Malaysia

Israeli Ambassador to the Republic of Bulgaria Yosi Levi Sfari questioned the commitment not to hold events in countries that deny entry to eligible players based on nationality.

JNS Staff
The 2024 Israel Open Chess Championship, held in Acre, Jan. 21–29, 2024. Credit: Israel Chess Federation.
The 2024 Israel Open Chess Championship, held in Acre, Jan. 21–29, 2024. Credit: Israel Chess Federation.
(Oct. 21, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Ambassador to the Republic of Bulgaria Yosi Levi Sfari called on the International Chess Federation (FIDE) on Monday to allow Israeli chess players to participate in the World Amateur Chess Championship being held in Malaysia, after the Muslim-majority country reportedly barred their entry.

“Israeli players have reportedly been excluded because of their nationality,” the diplomat tweeted.

“In 2019, FIDE pledged not to hold events in countries that deny entry to eligible players based on nationality,” said Sfari.

“So where is that commitment now? If Malaysia cannot guarantee equal access to all participants, the championship must be moved. No double standards. No political excuses. FIDE must act.”

On Saturday, Malaysia released the official list of chess players who will take part at the World Amateur Chess Championship, to be held Nov. 4-13.

Two Israeli players who registered for the tournament did not make the list. One of these is Lior Aizenberg, director of the Israeli-based Chess4All organization.

“The Malaysian authorities are simply unwilling to allow Israelis to represent Israel at a World Championship,” Aizenberg said in a statement. “As far as they are concerned, Israel does not exist … We as Israelis cannot allow such a situation to stand,” especially after the Hamas-led massacre in the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023.

A precedent to relocate international competitions was established in 2019, after Malaysia was stripped of its hosting rights for the World Para Swimming Championships for refusing to allow Israeli athletes to compete.

Aizenberg called on FIDE to follow suit and relocate the event where Israelis would not be excluded.

“If the tournament proceeds in Malaysia despite the ban, the word ‘World’ must be stripped from its official title. It cannot be considered a true World Championship if representatives from Israel are barred from participating,” the chess player added.

Susan Polgar, a Hungarian-born American chess grandmaster and one of the most accomplished figures in women’s chess, reacted to the incident on X, posing the question, “What happened to Gens una sumus?

“Gens una sumus” is a Latin phrase that translates to “We are one family.” It was adopted in 1952 as the official motto of FIDE, to promote international peace and unity.

FIDE has yet to respond to JNS’s request for comment.

Discriminating against Israelis

Israeli chess players have been facing a growing hostile environment in international tournaments in recent years.

Last month, Israel’s men’s and women’s chess teams pulled out of their sixth-round matches against the Netherlands and Bulgaria at the 46th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, after both opponents declined requests to change the date, which fell on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.

FIDE “breached” its commitment and forced the Israeli teams to miss the games on Yom Kippur, the Israel Chess Federation said in a Hebrew-language statement.

In September 2025, seven Israeli chess players withdrew from a chess competition in Spain, following a series of harassment incidents by the event’s organizers.

The Sestao Chess Club’s president, Miguel Ángel del Olmo, said at the time that “we invited them not to take part and we thank them for their decision.”

Before the Israelis’ withdrawal, Del Olmo went as far as convening a press conference with local pro-Palestinian groups in which he encouraged “noisy” protests to accompany the tournament.

In addition, the event’s organizers released a statement that condemned the “genocide that Israel is carrying out in Gaza.”

Anti-Israel Bias
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. Department of Justice
U.S. News
Maryland man faces up to three years after pleading guilty to defacing Jewish cemetery with antisemitic imagery
George Horn had a journal with references to Naziism and white supremacy and a translated copy of “Mein Kampf” on his phone, according to investigators.
October 20, 2026 07:03 PM
JNS Staff
Israeli banks Discount Bank HaPoalim Bank Leumi
Israel News
Israeli lender hopes to open nonprofit bank, ‘do good and do well at same time’
Eldan Kaye of Ogen told JNS that the nonprofit hopes to use “capital in a way that looks at people’s needs and their potential, as opposed to what traditionally may have been deemed risky and unprofitable.”
October 20, 2026 05:35 PM
Rikki Zagelbaum
Rubio Oct. 7
U.S. News
Rubio: Iran, not Palestinian issue, main obstacle to Mideast peace
The U.S. secretary of state listed conflicts across the Middle East, which he maintained are instigated directly by Tehran or its proxies.
Oct. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Eli Sharabi
World News
JK Rowling’s agent fights back against ‘silent boycott’ of Jewish writers
Neil Blair established High Line Publishing Studio to help Jewish and Israeli literary figures who are shunned by mainstream publishing houses.
Oct. 19, 2026
David Isaac
Breaking News
17:41
Board of Deputies praises UK Liberal Democrats for distancing itself from Green Party
17:10
Judge orders detention of teen accused of plotting Mall of America attack
15:51
Elbit acquires Canadian underwater robotics company
15:42
Jewish man drops suit about LA synagogue protest
14:02
Israeli president invites Hungarian prime minister to visit Israel
12:58
Israel joins intergovernmental Pacific Islands Forum
12:47
Israel kills Hamas terrorist who was part of Oct. 7 kidnapping of Shani Louk
11:55
Baltimore, said earlier in the year to have reduced murders in historic manner, back on 2025 homicide pace, per city data
11:40
Milken foundation surprises two more LA teachers with award
11:35
Ocasio-Cortez endorses Brad Lander for Congress
11:27
Colorado governor attends event about fighting Jew-hatred
09:23
Amherst, Mass., human rights panel to offer ‘weaponization of antisemitism update’ at official meeting
08:33
Israel Police seize hashish, 1,000 Captagon pills in northern raid
08:22
Herzog, Hungarian President Baka pledge to keep fighting antisemitism
08:07
Israel, Samoa discuss expanding cooperation in agriculture, education
07:44
Israel Police honors 1,696 fallen personnel at annual memorial ceremony
07:37
Israel slams Hamas over Gaza teacher’s allegations of threats for opposing antisemitism
07:17
Ben-Gvir slams France over unrest, Palestinian state recognition
07:14
Undercover Israeli forces arrest wanted terrorism suspect near Jenin
07:12
Israeli FM Sa’ar hosts 250 tech leaders from all 50 US states
06:57
Israel Police investigate reported assault on Jewish shepherd in Binyamin
06:53
Trump: Iran killed at least 75,000 protesters in eight months
06:50
Netanyahu: Israel will not ‘capitulate’ to Turkish-led axis
06:46
FM Sa’ar meets Huckabee amid growing Mideast tensions
06:44
Narratives blaming Jews for French riots sweep X, report finds
06:33
Israel protests Japan’s official reception of senior Fatah official
06:13
Netanyahu blames Qatar, Russians for anti-Israel bot campaigns
05:59
IDF dismantles more than 540 terrorist infrastructure sites in Southern Lebanon
05:52
IDF launches military exercise in Judea and Samaria
05:32
Mahmoud Khalil asks Supreme Court to let federal courts hear his case
05:12
Israeli FM Sa’ar briefs Poland on probe into alleged attack on diplomats
04:51
Vance ‘not getting involved in the Israeli elections’ after Trump endorses Netanyahu
04:48
IDF strikes two suspects attempting to sabotage infrastructure in southern Gaza
04:31
Trump at Kansas rally: Democrats want to raise Palestinian flag here
04:11
21 arrested in multimillion-shekel fraud probe involving IDF operations in Gaza
03:50
IDF accuses Lebanese Army of failing to act on Hezbollah weapons site
03:30
Netanyahu on new security doctrine: ‘Friends can become foes overnight’
03:10
IDF to establish space division as Katz touts ‘blue-and-white Star Wars’
02:49
Macron urged ceasefire on Oct. 7, says Netanyahu
02:29
Nevada senator condemns pro-Hitler sign displayed near Jewish institutions
02:09
Gaza: IDF strikes three Hamas weapons sites
01:48
Samaria: IDF rules out terrorist infiltration in Evyatar
01:28
Blue and White Party’s Benny Gantz quits Knesset race
01:08
Two suspects planning terror attack arrested in central Israel
00:22
Trump calls Netanyahu ‘warrior,’ predicts ‘tremendous’ Likud victory
23:06
MK Ohad Tal tours Judea with former US ambassador Friedman, urges sovereignty
18:31
Florida man indicted for threatening to ‘hunt’ Jews, because Hitler ‘was correct’
17:25
CAIR urges Greenwich schools not to use Jewish camp displaying Israeli flags, hostage ribbons
16:41
Trump cites ‘fake polls,’ says feels ‘good’ about midterms
16:38
‘Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon,’ Trump says
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump Netanyahu
JNS TV / The Quad
Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah rebuilding capabilities as elections approach
October 20, 2026 05:49 AM
Emily Schrader
COLUMNS
Mike Evans
Opinion
Israel is not alone: The world has answered the lies about the Jewish people
Mike Evans
Israeli journalist Amit Segal in Tel Aviv, Sept. 15, 2024. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90.
Opinion
Growing signs of an impending strike on Iran
Amit Segal