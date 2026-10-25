Israeli embassy denies Netanyahu ordered suppot for Argentina on Falklands

The Israeli embassy in London on Saturday denied a British newspaper report that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had ordered the Jewish state’s diplomatic corps to back Argentina’s position on the Falkland Islands.

“I categorically deny this allegation. No such directive exists,” embassy spokesman Alex Gandler wrote on X.

Argentine President Javier Milei, a close ally of Netanyahu, has launched a renewed diplomatic push for Buenos Aires’s claim to the islands.

The Telegraph reported earlier on Saturday that Netanyahu told diplomats to join Argentina in calling for direct talks on the islands’ future.

Citing unnamed Israeli government sources, the paper said he also told them to recognize Argentina’s “historical connection” to the territory.

The Telegraph linked the move to British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband’s decision last month to impose economic sanctions on Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

It also pointed to a speech at the United Nations last week by Israeli envoy Danny Danon, who called for direct negotiations between Britain and Argentina.