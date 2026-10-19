Israeli FM Sa’ar thanks Sen. Rick Scott for ‘opposing the boycott movement’
(Oct. 19, 2026 / JNS)
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar met with Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) in Jerusalem on Sunday, the top diplomat said on X.
Sa’ar called Scott “a true friend of Israel and the Jewish people,” and thanked him for his “longstanding support.”
“Senator Scott stands firmly with Israel in opposing the boycott movement and attempts to exert reprehensible economic pressure on our country,” Sa’ar said.
I was pleased to meet today in Jerusalem with Senator @SenRickScott, a true friend of Israel and the Jewish people.— Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) October 18, 2026
I thanked him for his longstanding support for our country, and we discussed the latest developments in the Middle East.
Senator Scott stands firmly with Israel… pic.twitter.com/kJ8WbNqvcI