More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israeli teen indicted for aiding suspected Iranian agents

A 14-year-old Israeli boy allegedly carried out paid tasks for suspected Iranian operatives, filming sensitive sites and spraying pro-regime graffiti.

Mar. 25, 2026
JNS Staff

Israeli teen indicted for aiding suspected Iranian agents

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
The financial district in central Tel Aviv. Photo by Gili Yaari/Flash90.
The financial district in central Tel Aviv. Photo by Gili Yaari/Flash90.

The State Attorney’s Office has indicted a 14-year-old boy from central Israel on charges including contact with a foreign agent, passing information to the enemy and obstruction of an investigation, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Authorities allege the boy carried out paid tasks for elements he suspected were Iranian, including photographing sites near the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, filming near the city’s Ichilov Hospital and in neighboring Ramat Gan and spraying-painting pro-Iranian regime slogans. He was also asked to rent an apartment near the Kirya.

“In response, the minor sent a photo of an apartment for rent and communicated with several landlords in his area who met the requirements,” according to the statement.

The indictment said the boy was also asked to paint on the home of Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar a message vowing revenge, and to film the minister’s activities. He allegedly told his contacts he could not complete the task because he was in school but might do so during vacation.

Prosecutors said he received more than $1,100 in cryptocurrency for the assignments and later tried to persuade a classmate to lie to investigators.

A publication ban prevents identifying details of the minor or the case.

Israeli authorities issued a warning to the public on March 5 against cooperating with Iranian operatives, as the country was facing armed conflict with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Attempts by Iranian intelligence agencies to recruit Israelis have intensified over the past year, and in particular since “Operation Rising Lion” in June 2025, the Israel Police and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said in a joint statement.

Iranian operatives seek to gather intelligence on strategic targets, the locations of certain individuals and critical infrastructure, according to the statement.

These attempts are ongoing. The police warned that Israeli security forces are working to detain Israeli citizens suspected of maintaining contact with Iranian intelligence operatives.

Since the 12-day war last June, the police and the ISA have exposed 16 Iranian-related espionage cases, resulting in serious indictments against the suspects.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
A Russian Navy vessel. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Israel reportedly hit key Iran–Russia smuggling hub in Caspian Sea strike
The supply route links Russian and Iranian ports and allows the countries to swap weapons, drones, ammunition, oil and foodstuffs.

Mar. 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar spoke with Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis on March 25, 2026 after congratulating Greece on its Independence Day and highlighting Israel’s military gains against Iran while vowing to strengthen bilateral ties. Source: @gidonsaar/X.
World News
Sa’ar touts Israel’s Iran war gains in call with Greek FM
Israel’s foreign minister and his Greek counterpart discussed the war, regional tensions and Israel’s military successes against Iran on Greek Independence Day.
Mar. 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli attends a conference against antisemitism in Jerusalem, Jan. 26, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Jerusalem’s point man on antisemitism calls Spanish leader ‘an enemy of Western civilization’
“We don’t have time to waste,” said Minister Amichai Chikli of the threat of radical Islam in Europe,” as the Israeli government partners with right-wing parties with objectionable pasts.
Mar. 25, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
US Embassy Jerusalem
Israel News
Israel approves land for permanent US Embassy site in Jerusalem
“At a time when Israel and the U.S. stand shoulder to shoulder in the campaign against the Iranian terrorist regime, this decision carries special significance.”

Mar. 25, 2026
JNS Staff
Hatzolah staff treat a patient in London. Credit: Hatzolah UK.
Antisemitism
UK, Dutch cops arrest suspects in attacks on Jewish targets
Two men held over London ambulance arson; Dutch teens accused of plotting synagogue attack amid surge in antisemitic incidents.
Mar. 25, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Danny Danon, Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations, addresses the Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, March 24, 2026. Photo by Manuel Elías/UN.
Israel News
Danon sounds missile alert to Security Council: ‘You have 15 seconds’
“Imagine you are at home. You have three children. Which one do you take with you first?” Danon asked the silent assembly of UN member states.
Mar. 25, 2026
David Isaac
Protesters in the streets of Iran demonstrating against a massive hike in gas prices by the government in November 2019. Source: Screenshot.
JNS TV / The Quad
Is the Iranian regime near collapse?
Mar. 25, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips
Column
From pharaoh to the present: The persistence of anti-Jewish conspiracies
Moshe Phillips
Column
Bomb-shelter schmoozing
Ruthie Blum