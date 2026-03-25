Israeli teen indicted for aiding suspected Iranian agents

The State Attorney’s Office has indicted a 14-year-old boy from central Israel on charges including contact with a foreign agent, passing information to the enemy and obstruction of an investigation, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Authorities allege the boy carried out paid tasks for elements he suspected were Iranian, including photographing sites near the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, filming near the city’s Ichilov Hospital and in neighboring Ramat Gan and spraying-painting pro-Iranian regime slogans. He was also asked to rent an apartment near the Kirya.

“In response, the minor sent a photo of an apartment for rent and communicated with several landlords in his area who met the requirements,” according to the statement.

The indictment said the boy was also asked to paint on the home of Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar a message vowing revenge, and to film the minister’s activities. He allegedly told his contacts he could not complete the task because he was in school but might do so during vacation.

Prosecutors said he received more than $1,100 in cryptocurrency for the assignments and later tried to persuade a classmate to lie to investigators.

A publication ban prevents identifying details of the minor or the case.

Israeli authorities issued a warning to the public on March 5 against cooperating with Iranian operatives, as the country was facing armed conflict with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Attempts by Iranian intelligence agencies to recruit Israelis have intensified over the past year, and in particular since “Operation Rising Lion” in June 2025, the Israel Police and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) said in a joint statement.

Iranian operatives seek to gather intelligence on strategic targets, the locations of certain individuals and critical infrastructure, according to the statement.

These attempts are ongoing. The police warned that Israeli security forces are working to detain Israeli citizens suspected of maintaining contact with Iranian intelligence operatives.

Since the 12-day war last June, the police and the ISA have exposed 16 Iranian-related espionage cases, resulting in serious indictments against the suspects.

