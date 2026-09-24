Boston Jewish security leader receives FBI Community Leadership Award

A Boston Jewish leader received the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award for helping to prevent violence and addressing hate crimes and threats to civil rights.

Daniel E. Levenson, senior director of the communal security initiative at Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston, received the award on Wednesday from Ted Docks, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston division.

Levenson is also an associate member of FBI Boston’s Mass Bay Threat Assessment Team and the Association of Threat Assessment Professionals.

He and his team work with the FBI, houses of worship and community organizations to address threats, security and community concern about targeted violence and hate.

“Daniel Levenson exemplifies what it means to be a true partner in keeping our communities safe,” Docks stated.

“His steadfast leadership and commitment to strengthening security across faith-based institutions have had a tangible, positive impact on the communities we serve,” the FBI official added. “Through his guidance and collaboration, countless organizations are better prepared, more confident and more connected to trusted resources.”

Levenson and Combined Jewish Philanthropies, along with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies, have held an annual Interfaith Security Summit to discuss threats, provide training and discuss how to respond to incidents.

He also promotes relationships between the FBI and community groups.

“For nearly a decade, I have had the privilege of working with many highly skilled special agents, analysts and community relations professionals, who have dedicated their lives to making the world a better place,” Levenson stated.

“Their support for the Jewish community at a time of rising antisemitism is especially meaningful and emblematic of the kind of thorough and thoughtful approach the FBI Boston office continues to take,” he said.

The award goes to one person or group annually in each of the FBI’s 56 field offices, according to the bureau.