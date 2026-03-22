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Missiles from Iran injure 15 in Tel Aviv

Fragments from intercepted projectiles hit across the metropolis as rescue crews and police secured impact sites.

Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff

Missiles from Iran injure 15 in Tel Aviv

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A missile impact site in central Israel, March 22, 2026. Credit: United Hatzalah.
A missile impact site in central Israel, March 22, 2026. Credit: United Hatzalah.

Fifteen people were wounded in Tel Aviv on Sunday when fragments from intercepted Iranian missiles fell across the city, the Magen David Adom emergency service said.

The injured included a 53-year-old man who suffered moderate wounds and was listed in satisfactory condition at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center’s Ichilov Hospital, and 14 others who suffered light injuries and were reported in good condition. All were evacuated to Ichilov or to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah.

Police, border police and bomb disposal units worked to secure multiple impact sites, the Israel Police said.

Police said personnel were isolating the areas where the fragments hit.

Magen David Adom said its medics and paramedics “have been dispatched to search areas where reports were received, as well as to assist people who were injured while making their way to bomb shelters.”

Search and rescue teams were operating for hours at impact sites in central Israel, alongside emergency services, the military said. The Home Front Command urged the public to avoid gathering in the area and to follow emergency instructions.

Channel 12 News reported that an impact was identified on the Ayalon Highway, near Habima Square and in the Kerem HaTeimanim neighborhood, with traffic disruptions on the busy thoroughfare in central Tel Aviv caused by a fragment that fell on the highway.

Additional strikes were reported in Petach Tikvah, Ramat Gan and Givatayim, though no injuries were noted there. A vehicle was struck at one of the sites.

Iran fired a fresh barrage of missiles at central Israel on Sunday, setting off air-raid sirens across the country and explosions in the Tel Aviv area. United Hatzalah emergency teams said they were responding to several sites where fragments from intercepted missiles had fallen in the central region.

It was the fifth barrage from Iran toward Israel on Sunday morning, according to N12 News.

This is a developing story

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
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