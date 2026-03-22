Missiles from Iran injure 15 in Tel Aviv

Fifteen people were wounded in Tel Aviv on Sunday when fragments from intercepted Iranian missiles fell across the city, the Magen David Adom emergency service said.

The injured included a 53-year-old man who suffered moderate wounds and was listed in satisfactory condition at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center’s Ichilov Hospital, and 14 others who suffered light injuries and were reported in good condition. All were evacuated to Ichilov or to Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah.

Police, border police and bomb disposal units worked to secure multiple impact sites, the Israel Police said.

כמה זירות בתל אביב והסביבה, תיעוד אחת הפגיעות במרכז העיר. צילום: לפי סעיף 27 א' pic.twitter.com/IzZRrE1osx — החדשות - N12 (@N12News) March 22, 2026

Police said personnel were isolating the areas where the fragments hit.

Magen David Adom said its medics and paramedics “have been dispatched to search areas where reports were received, as well as to assist people who were injured while making their way to bomb shelters.”

Search and rescue teams were operating for hours at impact sites in central Israel, alongside emergency services, the military said. The Home Front Command urged the public to avoid gathering in the area and to follow emergency instructions.

תיעוד מפעילות כוחות פיקוד העורף בזירות הפגיעה במרכז הארץ



כוחות חילוץ והצלה של פיקוד העורף פועלים בשעות האחרונות בשיתוף ארגוני החירום, בזירות בהן התקבלו דיווחים על פגיעות במרכז הארץ.



יש להימנע מהתקהלויות באזורים אלו.



פיקוד העורף קורא לציבור להמשיך ולהישמע להנחיות אשר מצילות… pic.twitter.com/9N9f3HKqhh — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 22, 2026

Channel 12 News reported that an impact was identified on the Ayalon Highway, near Habima Square and in the Kerem HaTeimanim neighborhood, with traffic disruptions on the busy thoroughfare in central Tel Aviv caused by a fragment that fell on the highway.

Additional strikes were reported in Petach Tikvah, Ramat Gan and Givatayim, though no injuries were noted there. A vehicle was struck at one of the sites.

תיעוד | הרכב נוסע ליד הבימה בזמן האזעקה, מאט - ואז סופג פגיעה ישירהhttps://t.co/pJ19qNmjEp | @ndvori pic.twitter.com/MmmNsnHKSq — החדשות - N12 (@N12News) March 22, 2026

Iran fired a fresh barrage of missiles at central Israel on Sunday, setting off air-raid sirens across the country and explosions in the Tel Aviv area. United Hatzalah emergency teams said they were responding to several sites where fragments from intercepted missiles had fallen in the central region.

It was the fifth barrage from Iran toward Israel on Sunday morning, according to N12 News.

This is a developing story

