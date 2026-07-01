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Suspect shot after allegedly attacking police officer in Lod

No Israeli security forces were wounded in the incident.

JNS Staff
Israel Police at the scene of a deadly shooting in the central city of Lod, Feb. 3, 2025. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Israel Police at the scene of a deadly shooting in the central city of Lod, Feb. 3, 2025. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
(July 1, 2026 / JNS)

A man was shot after attempting to stab an Israel Police Special Patrol Unit (Yasam) officer during a police operation in the central city of Lod, the force said on Wednesday.

“A short while ago, during a police patrol in the city of Lod, officers from the Lod police station identified a suspect carrying a knife and ordered him to stop,” according to the statement. “The suspect allegedly ran toward a Yasam tactical unit operating in the area and attempted to stab one of the officers.”

The officer responded by opening fire, neutralizing the suspected terrorist, according to police. His condition was not immediately clear.

No Israeli security forces were wounded in the incident.

“Large forces from the Israel Police Central District are at the scene, securing the area and collecting evidence,” police said. “The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.”

The commander of the Israel Police’s Central District, Deputy Commissioner Amir Cohen, was said to be on his way to the scene for a situational assessment.

This is a developing story.

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