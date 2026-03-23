WATCH: Arrow 3 system intercepts Iranian missile in space

An Iranian ballistic missile fired toward southern Israel was intercepted outside the atmosphere by the Arrow 3 air defense system, the Israel Defense Forces’ Military Censor allowed for publication on Sunday evening.

פיצוץ מחוץ לאטמוספירה: הטיל האיראני ששוגר לדרום יורט באמצעות מערכת חץ | צפו בתיעוד@VeredPelman pic.twitter.com/9lrvhVptUF — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 22, 2026

Arrow 3, which is designed to intercept ballistic missiles in outer space, neutralizing them before they enter the Earth’s atmosphere, is considered the most state-of-the-art interceptor and the only one that crashes into enemy missiles, rather than detonating them with warheads.

It serves as the top of the multi-layer Israeli aerial-defense system, alongside Arrow 2, David’s Sling and Iron Dome.

At least 17 people, all noncombatants, have been killed in hundreds of Iranian ballistic missile attacks targeting civilians in the Jewish state since the start of the war on Feb. 28.