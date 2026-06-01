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WATCH: IDF strikes Hezbollah launcher after fire on Tiberias

The Israeli military says it destroyed the rocket launcher used in overnight fire toward Tiberias within minutes, and released footage of the strike.

June 1, 2026
JNS Staff
A fireball and smoke erupt from a building following an Israeli strike in Tyre, Southern Lebanon, on May 28, 2026. Photo by Kawant Haju / AFP via Getty Images.
A fireball and smoke erupt from a building following an Israeli strike in Tyre, Southern Lebanon, on May 28, 2026. Photo by Kawant Haju / AFP via Getty Images.
( Jun. 1, 2026 / JNS )

The Israeli military said on Monday that it struck and dismantled a Hezbollah rocket launcher within minutes of an overnight barrage on Tiberias.

The Israel Defense Forces said the launcher used in the attack was targeted by the Israeli Air Force shortly after the rockets were fired.

Footage released by the IDF shows the strike on the launcher.

Hezbollah
JNS Staff
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