WATCH: IDF strikes Hezbollah launcher after fire on Tiberias
The Israeli military says it destroyed the rocket launcher used in overnight fire toward Tiberias within minutes, and released footage of the strike.
( Jun. 1, 2026 / JNS )
The Israeli military said on Monday that it struck and dismantled a Hezbollah rocket launcher within minutes of an overnight barrage on Tiberias.
The Israel Defense Forces said the launcher used in the attack was targeted by the Israeli Air Force shortly after the rockets were fired.
Footage released by the IDF shows the strike on the launcher.