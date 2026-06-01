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News   Israel News

IDF to target Hezbollah’s Beirut stronghold as rocket, drone attacks on Galilee persist

Air-raid sirens sound across northern Israel.

June 1, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, flanked by Defense Minister Israel Katz and Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, conveys a message to the Iranian people from the Israeli Air Force command center, March 17, 2026. Credit: Haim Zach/GPO.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, flanked by Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, conveys a message to the Iranian people from the Israeli Air Force operations center (“the Pit”) at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, March 17, 2026. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
( Jun. 1, 2026 / Pesach Benson/TPS-IL )

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Monday they had instructed the Israel Defense Forces to strike Hezbollah terror targets in Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh, citing repeated violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon.

The Dahiyeh district in the southern suburbs of Beirut is a major Hezbollah stronghold, where the Iranian-backed terrorist group organization maintains significant political, military and logistical infrastructure.

Rocket alerts sounded in multiple areas across northern Israel on Sunday, including in Haifa’s Krayot bayside suburbs, in the first advance warning there since the April 17 ceasefire agreement. The IDF said its expanded ground operations in Southern Lebanon continue, following the capture of the strategic Beaufort Ridge, while Hezbollah rocket and drone attacks persisted.

Emergency services responded to several incidents on Sunday, including a fire in Tel Dan Nature Reserve caused by a rocket impact, which was brought under control without casualties. In Moshav Beit Hillel, near Kiryat Shmona, firefighters handled a direct strike on a structure; no one was trapped, though crews secured a gas leak and disconnected electricity sources.

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Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
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