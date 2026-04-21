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Iran violated truce ‘multiple times,’ Trump says ahead of expected talks in Islamabad

U.S. Vice President JD Vance was expected to fly to Pakistan after Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei approved a second round of talks, Axios reported.

Apr. 21, 2026
JNS Staff

Iran violated truce ‘multiple times,’ Trump says ahead of expected talks in Islamabad

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Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump accepts a DoorDash delivery outside of the Oval Office, Monday, April 13, 2026. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
( Apr. 21, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused the Islamic Republic of Iran of violating the temporary ceasefire “numerous times.”

The president’s Truth Social post came as a Pakistani diplomatic source told Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera and Saudi outlet Al Hadath that initial members of the Iranian and U.S. delegations had arrived in Islamabad for renewed talks.

However, Iranian state media denied the report, saying no delegation had departed Tehran as of Tuesday morning.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance was expected to fly to Pakistan after Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei approved a second round of talks, Axios reported earlier on Tuesday, citing three U.S. sources.

U.S. Middle East special envoy Steve Witkoff and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner were also expected to join the negotiations, according to the report.

The two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, agreed to on April 7, was supposed to expire on Tuesday evening. In an interview with Bloomberg on Monday, Trump appeared to extend the deadline.

The president told the outlet that it is highly unlikely that he would agree to extend the temporary truce beyond Wednesday night, as his administration aims to reach a comprehensive agreement with the Islamic Republic in the upcoming talks.

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