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Yemen’s Houthis join war until ‘aggression’ against Iran stops

The Iranian-backed terrorist group fired a ballistic missile at Israel’s south.

Mar. 28, 2026
JNS Staff

Yemen’s Houthis join war until ‘aggression’ against Iran stops

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Tel Aviv Iran rockets
An aerial-defense system fires interceptors at Iranian missiles over central Israel, Feb. 28, 2026. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
( Mar. 28, 2026 / JNS )

The Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen joined the war in the early morning hours of Saturday, firing a ballistic missile at Beersheva in southern Israel, precisely a month after the Israel Defense Forces and the U.S. military preemptively attacked Iran on Feb 28.

The missile was intercepted before it reached Israeli airspace, Ynet quoted the Eilat Municipality as saying.

Following the attack, Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said in a recorded address that the “Yemini Armed Forces, with the help of Allah Almighty and relying on Him, has carried out its first military operation with a volley of ballistic missiles targeting sensitive Israeli targets in southern occupied Palestine.”

He said that his terrorist group has joined the war effort in solidarity with the “mujahideen” [jihadist fighters] of Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Saree vowed that the Houthis would continue fighting until the U.S. and Israeli “aggression stops on all resistance fronts.”

A day earlier, Saree issued a statement warning that his forces would join the war if any Arab state joined the United States’ and Israel’s military campaign, if the Red Sea was used to launch attacks against Iran, or if the attacks on Iran and its proxies continued to escalate.

Media reports suggested that the Yemini rebels might attempt to force the closure of the Strait of Bab el-Mandeb, an 18-mile-wide maritime passageway connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean.

Closing the vital trade route, responsible for some 10% of global crude oil shipments, would come on top of Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz of the other side of the Arabian Peninsula, through which about 20% of sea-borne oil normally transits.

The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford is reportedly expected to enter the Red Sea after wrapping up maintenance work at Souda Bay on Crete in the Mediterranean Sea.

Additionally, CBS News reported that the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush is en route to the Middle East to join the U.S. Central Command’s (CENTCOM) area of responsibility, likely to pass through the Red Sea.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Middle East Defense and Security Iran
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
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