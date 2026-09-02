More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Barnard pauses international student work approvals amid new federal guidance

The Columbia University undergraduate college is reviewing its Curricular Practical Training protocols after federal officials warned schools they could lose authorization to enroll international students for improperly approving work programs.

Barnard College
The front gate of Barnard College at 117 Street and Broadway in New York City. Credit: Courtesy of Barnard College.
(Sept. 2, 2026 / JNS)

Barnard College, an undergraduate college within Columbia University, has paused new and pending Curricular Practical Training approvals for international students as it updates its protocols to comply with new federal guidance.

According to the Columbia Daily Spectator, the student-run newspaper of both Columbia and Barnard, the college paused approvals following two federal memos issued on Aug. 12 and Aug. 24, “threatening to cut off international student enrollment if the schools do not adopt stricter rules for approving international students’ work authorizations.”

Curricular Practical Training allows students on F-1 visas to participate in off-campus practical training, often through internships, when the work is an integral part of their academic curriculum. The Aug. 24 memo from the federal Student and Exchange Visitor Program, which oversees international student visa compliance, warned that schools that fail to comply with CPT regulations could lose their certification to enroll international students.

The University of California, Los Angeles and UC Berkeley have also paused or restricted certain CPT authorizations following the federal guidance. UCLA said it was reviewing the guidance, while UC Berkeley stated that it would continue processing CPT required for a degree but would pause certain other applications.

The changes come amid the Trump administration’s broader scrutiny of international students involved in anti-Israel activism, including at Columbia.

Education Legal Affairs
EXPLORE JNS
Dana Nessel
U.S. News
Jewish Michigan attorney general drew ‘wrong lesson’ from biblical Esther story when she told Jews to put politics over safety, rabbis say
“The story was one of saving the Jewish people and standing up to one of the world’s largest antisemites, who was trying to use political machinations to destroy us,” Rabbi Steven Burg of Aish told JNS.
September 2, 2026 11:45 AM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
l-r. Prof. Eli Sprecher CEO, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov), Rahm Emanuel, Dr. Iyad Maqbool, CEO of An-Najah National University Hospital. Credit: Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov).
Israel News
Rahm Emanuel donation for Palestinian doctors triggers fury from Israeli lawmaker
“I won’t let this happen!!!” tweeted Knesset Member Limor Son Har-Melech.
September 2, 2026 02:08 AM
David Isaac
Bruce Blakeman
U.S. News
If elected, Bruce Blakeman will protect Jews forcefully, GOP NY gubernatorial hopeful challenging Hochul tells JNS
“I wouldn’t let Zohran Mamdani get away with the virulent antisemitic comments he’s made,” he said. “I would tell him to stop and if he didn’t, I would take action, which the governor has the power to do.”
Sept. 1, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a state ceremony on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, reburying Shimon and Rivka Herzl, the grandparents of Theodor Herzl, the founder of modern political Zionism, alongside their grandson, on Aug. 5, 2026. Their remains were brought back to Israel from Belgrade. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
‘One of the most senior Hamas leaders’: Netanyahu hails capture of Gaza security chief
“My directive is clear: The State of Israel will continue to persecute all Hamas leaders and all those who took part in the Oct. 7 massacre,” said the Israeli premier.
Sept. 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
10:43
Alanis Morissette, who is of Jewish ancestry, suing Israeli tour manager for alleged blackmail
08:59
Shin Bet chief visits Chabad headquarters in Brooklyn
08:57
In Gaza, Netanyahu says IDF will retain ‘Yellow Line’ positions
08:33
Former Israeli hostage Omri Miran joins daughters for start of school year
08:08
Water supply to southern Israel farms restored after desalination shutdowns
07:50
Spanish Jews record 14.5% increase in antisemitic incidents
07:42
Bank of Israel lowers interest rate to 3.25%
07:22
Hamas urges mediators to pressure Israel over Gaza strikes
07:02
Katz: Israel ready to strike Iran if attacked
06:54
IAEA confirms Syria attempted to build nuclear reactor under Assad
06:36
Netanyahu hails Smotrich, Feiglin parties’ merger ahead of elections
06:07
Israeli indicted over alleged plan to join ISIS in Syria
05:45
IDF kills two Hamas terrorists, including commander, in Gaza City
05:25
Germany tests Israeli ballistic missile
05:12
Danon faults Guterres over Iran meeting
04:40
UK vows ‘comprehensive’ measures in response to Israel’s E1 plans
04:22
Israel’s Religious Zionism, Zehut parties unite ahead of Oct. 27 election
04:06
Israeli Border Police shoot three terrorists in Binyamin operation
03:48
Leiter: Iran’s collapse is imminent
03:27
Trump says he prefers pressure on Iran to new talks
03:04
IDF dismantles trove of Hezbollah weaponry in Southern Lebanon
02:39
Netanyahu meets with US ambassadors Issa, Huckabee to discuss Lebanon
02:29
Bessent: Hormuz could lose oil chokepoint role within two years
02:10
IDF strikes Hezbollah after terror group launches drones at troops
01:44
IDF: Interceptor missiles likely fired at ‘false target’
01:32
US forces hit IRGC targets across Iran
01:08
Helsinki’s main synagogue celebrates 120th anniversary
00:37
Netanyahu, Herzog meet DRC president in Jerusalem
00:07
State Department warns Americans of possible Middle East escalation
23:16
IDF fires interceptors at ‘suspicious aerial target’ likely from Lebanon
17:30
California legislature passes bill recognizing Jews as an ethnicity under state law, in data collection
17:07
Turkey joins Artemis Accords, State Department says
16:12
FBI director hosts Shin Bet counterpart
14:29
Man pleads guilty to vandalizing JD Vance’s home
14:00
Israeli-Ukrainian dancer Adele Zaikman to join upcoming season of ‘Dancing With the Stars’
13:51
Trump names pastor and ‘longtime friend’ an adviser on tobacco health issues
13:48
Jewish Michigan attorney general an ‘absolute embarrassment,’ DC JCRC head says
13:33
CENTCOM: US forces have started striking IRGC targets in Iran
10:41
IDF says it struck Hamas commander in northern Gaza Strip
09:24
Herzog: Israeli and Lebanese children deserve peace
09:12
Israeli startups raise capital of $9.6 billion in 8 months
08:57
Syria seeks diplomatic solution with Israel, FM says
08:36
Herzog to meet DR Congo president in Jerusalem
08:33
Israel rebukes celebrity campaign for Barghouti’s release
08:03
Israel declares additional 91 acres of state land in Judea for planned city
07:59
Israel marks 85 years since Nazi yellow-star decree
07:36
Pezeshkian says Iran would reciprocate if US resumes compliance with June deal
07:14
Tel Aviv expands school smartphone ban
06:47
Waltz urges global enforcement of Iran sanctions
06:29
Netanyahu opens school year at Ramle elementary school
More Updates
JNS TV
A person holding Iranian rial banknotes. Credit: Amir Ghoorchiani/Pexels.
The Quad
Can economic warfare bring down Iran’s regime?
September 2, 2026 04:54 AM
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
COLUMNS
Opinion
The Gaza war’s missing story: The millions who were saved
Michael Berenhaus
Nira B. Worcman. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Firsthand from Brazil: Watching the world get Israel wrong
Nira B. Worcman