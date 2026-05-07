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Texas ed board orders self-described Muslim university to halt operations

“Texas will not allow illegal educational institutions to operate in our state,” Gov. Greg Abbott stated.

May. 7, 2026
Chairs propped up on desks in an empty classroom. Credit: Taken/Pixabay.
Chairs propped up on desks in an empty classroom. Credit: Taken/Pixabay.
( May 7, 2026 / JNS )

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board issued a cease-and-desist letter on Wednesday to an entity calling itself Texas American Muslim University at Dallas, alleging it is operating illegally without state authorization.

According to the board, the organization—also known as “TexAM"—has advertised STEM degree programs and student admissions despite lacking the certificate of authority required under Texas law for institutions offering to grant degrees.

The board ordered the Richardson-based entity to immediately stop advertising, enrolling students and using protected terms such as “university,” warning that continued operations could lead to criminal penalties, civil fines and enforcement under the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

The letter, signed by Associate Commissioner Daniel R. Perez, demanded that the TexAM confirm by May 8 that it had permanently ceased offering or advertising degree programs in Texas or “this matter may also be referred to local district attorneys and the Texas Attorney General for further action.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he directed the board to issue the cease-and-desist order, describing TexAM as “an unauthorized Islamic educational institution operating illegally.”

“If they refuse to comply, legal action will follow,” he stated. “Texas will not allow illegal educational institutions to operate in our state.” (JNS sought comment from TexAM.)

The action came days after Richardson Mayor Amir Omar publicly supported the initiative and said he helped the organization secure a location. Omar, the city’s first Muslim mayor, was born in Richardson to Palestinian and Iranian parents.

TexAM shares an address on Campbell Road with the Dallas Diyanet Mosque and the Islamic Seminary of America. The organization also promoted what it described as a “special initiative allowing Pakistani students to earn a TexAM Bachelor’s degree without applying for a U.S. student visa or traveling to the United States.”

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