More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

House holds discussion on annual resolution for Jewish US Heritage Month

“These are not just numbers on a page but are lived experience of all Jewish Americans,” Rep. Brad Knott said, of Jew-hatred, on the House floor.

May. 12, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
US Capitol Congress
The U.S. Capitol on July 16, 2025. Credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90.
( May 12, 2026 / JNS )

After a year of violent, antisemitic attacks, including one in Washington, D.C., that left two people dead, the U.S. House of Representatives debated its annual resolution supporting Jewish American Heritage Month.

The annual commemoration takes place each May and is designed to remind the country of the contribution of American Jews. This year’s resolution emphasized Jewish Americans who were members of the U.S. Armed Forces and received the Medal of Honor for their service.

“Their stories embedded in this resolution are the best illustration of how Jewish Americans have contributed to protecting our liberty and our way of life, and they are the clearest refutation of false, bigoted accusations that Jewish Americans lack loyalty for this country,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), the resolution’s chief sponsor, said on the House floor on Monday.

“Honoring the sacrifice of these heroes means ensuring their identity isn’t erased when they are gone,” she said.

The House will vote on the resolution at a later date.

The Anti-Defamation League’s annual audit of Jew-hatred incidents, released last week, reported 6,724 events last year, one-third fewer than the record 9,354 reported in 2024 but 70% higher than the 3,698 incidents reported in 2022, the year before Oct. 7.

But violent incidents rose by 4%, from 196 in 2024 to 203 in 2025, and for the first time since 2019, Americans were killed in antisemitic incidents, according to the ADL.

Two Israeli embassy employees were murdered on a Washington, D.C., street and one was killed after Molotov cocktails were thrown at peaceful demonstrators in Boulder, Colo., who had gathered to call attention to the hostages captured by Hamas.

“These and countless other incidents targeting the Jewish people are unacceptable,” Rep. Brad Knott (R-N.C.) said during the debate.

Knott said that 91% of American Jews felt less safe due to violent attacks, according to the American Jewish Committee, and 85% of Jewish college students experienced or saw some kind of Jew-hatred on their campuses, according to Hillel International.

“These are not just numbers on a page but are lived experience of all Jewish Americans,” Knott said.

The resolution declares that “one of the most effective ways to combat antisemitism and hate is through education and awareness of the contributions Jewish Americans have made to the United States.”

It also calls on “elected officials, faith leaders and civil society leaders to condemn and counter all acts of antisemitism.”

“Certainly the Jewish community—we know what it means to be treated sometimes as a scapegoat,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said on the House floor.

“We know from the struggles of our history that we must all work together to counter racism and antisemitism, which form the gateway to destruction of liberal democracy,” he said.

Jonathan D. Salant
Jonathan D. Salant Jonathan D. Salant
Jonathan D. Salant has been a Washington correspondent for more than 35 years and has worked for such outlets as Newhouse News Service, the Associated Press, Bloomberg News, NJ Advance Media and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. A former president of the National Press Club, he was inducted into the Society of Professional Journalists D.C. chapter’s Journalism Hall of Fame in 2023.
EXPLORE JNS
Newspapers, Media
U.S. News
‘New York Times’ defends its reporting on Israel after freelancer holds up note to protesters, ‘Have you read Kristof?’
“Despite the attacks on our coverage from opposing directions on a near-daily basis, we will not let critics or advocacy campaigns deter us from such independent reporting,” a spokesman for the paper told JNS.
May. 12, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Abe Foxman Getty
U.S. News
Abe Foxman recalled at funeral as dedicated father, doting grandfather, giver of bear hugs
“Abe believed that hearts could change,” said Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove, of Park Avenue Synagogue.
May. 12, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Downtown Toronto
World News
Toronto police arrest suspect in menorah vandalism
Law enforcement thanked the general public for help finding the man in question just one day after the incident.
May. 12, 2026
The New York Times
U.S. News
Grassroots call among Jewish leaders for boycott of ‘The New York Times’
It comes as the Israeli Foreign Ministry claimed that the paper published a “shameful attack” on the Jewish state before the release of a report on sexual violence on Oct. 7.
May. 12, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York City, presents his FY27 executive budget in City Hall, May 12, 2026. Credit: Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office.
U.S. News
Mamdani proposes $26 million for hate-crime prevention, cites Jew-hatred concerns
“Jewish New Yorkers constitute a minority of New Yorkers across the five boroughs and yet constitute a majority of New Yorkers who face hate crimes in this city,” the New York City mayor said.
May. 12, 2026
Pro-Palestinian, Anti-Israel Protest at New York University
U.S. News
Latest anti-Israel protest outside NYC synagogue planned in Queens amid rising tensions
“These disturbing incidents further reinforce the importance of clear and transparent safe-access policies,” said Mark Treyger, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York.
May. 12, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
A Jewish shepherd leads a flock of sheep in the Binyamin region of Samaria, March 12, 2026. Photo by Dor Pazuelo/Flash90.
JNS TV / Judeacation
How media narratives shape the Israel-Palestinian conflict
May. 12, 2026
Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The real test of Trump’s counterterrorism strategy
Stephen M. Flatow
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
‘Mamma Mia’: On magnificent mothers
Rabbi Yossy Goldman