Eugene Levin, an American filmmaker and entrepreneur, is the founder of Dim Bom Productions and the creator of JewAdvisor.com. He is the producer/director of the award-winning Holocaust documentary “Baltic Truth,” which examines Holocaust distortion, historical revisionism and the legacy of Jewish persecution in Eastern Europe. He is currently producing “Ashes of Identity,” a documentary exploring the aftermath of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks; the global resurgence of antisemitism; and the modern information war surrounding Israel and Jewish identity. The grandson of Holocaust survivors, he was born in Riga, Latvia, when it was still part of the USSR, spending the first 16 years of his life growing up under communism and in an environment marked by significant antisemitism. He immigrated to the United States in 1989 and has remained deeply connected to Jewish history, Israel and the fight against antisemitism.