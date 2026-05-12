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Toronto police arrest suspect in menorah vandalism

Law enforcement thanked the general public for help finding the man in question just one day after the incident.

May. 12, 2026
Downtown Toronto
Downtown Toronto. Credit: Courtesy of Mark via Wikimedia Commons.
( May 12, 2026 / JNS )

Toronto police arrested a 48-year-old man in connection with the vandalism of a menorah outside a Jewish community center in the city’s Avenue Road and Davenport Road area, Toronto Police Service announced on Tuesday.

Jeffrey Johnston was charged with mischief to property under $5,000. He was scheduled to appear at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Tuesday morning.

Police said the incident occurred on April 10, when the suspect allegedly knocked down a large menorah positioned in front of the center, damaging it. The investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offense.

Investigators thanked the public for its assistance, saying the suspect was identified as a result of tips received from the public one day after releasing an image of the man.

Rebel News said they may have interviewed Johnston on the street in April, noting that the outlet reached out to the Toronto Police tips line when they discovered the similarities between the man and the wanted suspect.

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