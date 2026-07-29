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Los Angeles County supervisor proposes $20,000 reward after Pasadena synagogue vandalism

“An attack motivated by hate against one community is an attack against us all,” Kathryn Barger said as officials respond to antisemitic graffiti targeting the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center.

Antisemitic graffiti partially cleaned off a community mural at the site of the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center, in Pasadena, Calif., on July 27, 2026. Photo by Aaron Bandler.
Antisemitic graffiti partially cleaned off a community mural at the site of the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center, in Pasadena, Calif., on July 27, 2026. Photo by Aaron Bandler.
(July 29, 2026 / JNS)

Kathryn Barger, a Los Angeles County supervisor, has introduced a motion to offer a $20,000 reward for information leading to the identification, apprehension and conviction of those responsible for two antisemitic acts of vandalism targeting the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center.

Barger announced the proposal on Tuesday, saying the county must respond forcefully to antisemitic attacks. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected to consider the measure next week.

“An attack motivated by hate against one community is an attack against us all,” Barger stated. “The antisemitic vandalism at the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center has no place in Los Angeles County.”

The latest incident occurred on July 24, when a community mural at the fire-ravaged synagogue was defaced with swastikas and other antisemitic graffiti. Authorities are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Painted on the only major exterior wall left standing after the synagogue’s campus was destroyed in the January 2025 Eaton Fire, the mural was commissioned after the same wall was vandalized in January with antisemitic graffiti.

“This congregation has already endured the devastation of the Eaton Fire and is working to rebuild,” Barger said. “They should not have to face hateful acts intended to intimidate them. Those responsible must be held fully accountable.”

If approved, the motion would reinstate and increase to $20,000 a previously authorized county reward for information related to both the January and July vandalism incidents. Authorities are urging anyone with information about either incident to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department or submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers.

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