Netanyahu heads to Washington for White House meeting

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was due to depart for Washington on Monday morning ahead of a White House meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The prime minister was expected to fly out of Ben-Gurion International Airport around 11 a.m. Israel time.

“Tomorrow I will fly to Washington to meet, at his invitation, with President Trump,” Netanyahu said in remarks at the regular weekly Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on Sunday.

“I will also discuss all pending issues with President Trump, including the situation in Iran,” the premier added.

Netanyahu will also participate in a memorial service for Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Netanyahu’s visit to Washington comes amid continued strategic coordination with the Trump administration following recent tensions with Iran and as the two allies discuss broader regional issues

According to Axios, Netanyahu has met with Trump in the Oval Office six times since the U.S. president returned to office in January 2025, more than any other world leader.