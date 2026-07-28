Rabbi Doron Perez: ‘We’ve never lost hope’

In this deeply moving interview, Rabbi Doron Perez, president of the World Zionist Organization and executive chairman of World Mizrachi, shares the extraordinary journey of faith that has sustained his family through unimaginable loss.

Perez, the father of fallen IDF Capt. Daniel Perez, reflects on his son’s heroism and why hope has always been one of the defining strengths of the Jewish people. He also explains why Zionism must be reclaimed in the face of rising antisemitism and how greater Jewish unity is essential for Israel’s future.

This is a powerful conversation about grief, courage, identity and the enduring spirit of the Jewish state.