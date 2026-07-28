More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
JNS TV

Rabbi Doron Perez: ‘We’ve never lost hope’

Steve Linde
(July 28, 2026 / JNS)

In this deeply moving interview, Rabbi Doron Perez, president of the World Zionist Organization and executive chairman of World Mizrachi, shares the extraordinary journey of faith that has sustained his family through unimaginable loss.

Perez, the father of fallen IDF Capt. Daniel Perez, reflects on his son’s heroism and why hope has always been one of the defining strengths of the Jewish people. He also explains why Zionism must be reclaimed in the face of rising antisemitism and how greater Jewish unity is essential for Israel’s future.

This is a powerful conversation about grief, courage, identity and the enduring spirit of the Jewish state.

Israeli Society
Steve Linde
Steve Linde Steve Linde
Steve Linde, the JNS features editor, is a former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and The Jerusalem Report and a former head of Kol Yisrael English News. Born in Harare, Zimbabwe, he grew up in Durban, South Africa, and has degrees in sociology and journalism. He made aliyah in 1988, served in IDF Artillery and lives in Jerusalem.
EXPLORE JNS
Hammer
U.S. News
Man with hammer arrested after entering Jewish camp in NYC, bumping child who was hospitalized with ‘minor lacerations to the head’
The New York City Police Department told JNS that it is still determining motive but is probing the incident as bias related.
July 28, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, briefs reporters at U.N. headquarters, in New York City, July 28, 2026. Credit: Mark Garten/UN Photo.
Israel News
Israeli envoy urges UN to designate Hamas, says terrorist group blocking Gaza plan
“Israel will do everything in our power to disarm Hamas,” Danny Danon said during a U.N. Security Council debate. “The question is, when will you?”
July 28, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter
Han Tran, a member of the Washington State Human Rights Commission. Credit: Washington State Human Rights Commission.
U.S. News
SCOOP: Anti-Israel Washington state human-rights commissioner appears to have term renewed
Han Tran, whose term on the Washington State Human Rights Commission expired at the end of June, wrote that “antisemitism was being instrumentalized to justify the slaughter of Palestinians.”
July 28, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
High-wire artists perform above Jerusalem’s Hinnom Valley during the opening event of the 65th Israel Festival on July 28, 2026. Photo by Liam Forberg.
Feature
High-wire artists return to Jerusalem skies for Israel Festival tribute to Philippe Petit
The 65th Israel Festival opened with a breathtaking aerial performance over the Hinnom Valley, recreating an iconic 1987 crossing between east and west Jerusalem.
July 28, 2026
Steve Linde
Netanyahu Trump
U.S. News
Netanyahu, Trump meeting in DC ‘positive, productive’
It comes amid questions about the direction of the war in Iran, with Trump continuing to pursue negotiations with the Islamic Republic after suggesting last week that he was prepared to carry out a “higher level” of strikes.
July 28, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Antisemitic graffiti partially cleaned off a mural at the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center campus, in Pasadena, Calif., on July 27, 2026. Photo by Aaron Bandler.
U.S. News
Pasadena Jewish community ‘determined to be very Jewish’ after vandalism of synagogue mural
“There are very sad, bad actors who go about their frustrations in the wrong ways, but we can’t let that keep us down,” Melissa Levy of Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center told JNS.
July 28, 2026
Aaron Bandler
A screenshot from video posted by the Combat Antisemitism Movement on X shows effigies hanging from nooses during a protest in Montreal, May 24, 2026. Source: @CombatASemitism/X.
JNS TV / The Quad
The dangerous normalization of antisemitic violence
July 28, 2026 10:32 AM
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Fate vs. destiny
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
America’s upper-middle class antisemitism
Benjamin Kerstein