More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Los Angeles teacher says she married Gazan man to help him obtain US citizenship

“I have a passport that I was just born with,” Laura Pinho said during a CodePink webinar. “How can I live in this world if I don’t make every effort to equalize the playing field in whatever way that I can?

Two wedding rings on a wooden table. Credit: Jairus Abiasen/Pexels.
Two wedding rings on a wooden table. Credit: Jairus Abiasen/Pexels.
(June 30, 2026 / JNS)

Laura Pinho, a Los Angeles teacher who supervises a Students for Justice in Palestine high school chapter, said she married a man from Gaza so he could obtain U.S. citizenship.

Pinho, 51, a dance teacher at Canoga Park Senior High, part of the Los Angeles Unified School District, made the remarks during a June 16 CodePink webinar titled “Challenging Zionism in Schools,” after Marcy Winograd, a teachers-union activist and CodePink Congress coordinator, congratulated Pinho on her marriage.

“Seeing what has happened to the Palestinian people and the complete erasure of their culture, their land, their rights—all of it—has led me to believe that any action we take, doesn’t matter what the action is, it’s in the right direction if it’s for Palestinian rights and freedoms,” Pinho responded.

She added that “it was symbolic of me to offer—you know, I have powers as an American citizen.

“I have a passport that I was just born with,” she said. “How can I live in this world if I don’t make every effort to equalize the playing field in whatever way that I can? All personal feelings aside, that, for me, was the motivating issue.”

According to Utah County marriage records, Pinho married Salem Abu Amra on April 5 in a remote ceremony conducted under Utah’s online marriage system. It is unclear whether Abu Amra has entered the United States.

In March 2025, Pinho launched a GoFundMe campaign for Abu Amra that has raised more than $12,000. In the fundraiser, she described him as a businessman living in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza and “the primary caregiver for his family of five, who provides for his aging parents.”

“He contacted me within a week of my donation,” she wrote. “I keep in regular contact with him now and will wire whatever funds collected here to his bank account.”

The fundraiser also identifies Pinho as a grant writer for A Just Peace, a United Methodist Church-funded organization that advocates for Palestinians.

The New York Post reported that Pinho has shared antisemitic content on social media, including a post with conspiracy theories calling Jews “Satanic bankers” and “impostors,” and a post agreeing with podcaster Candace Owens’s statement that “we are ruled by Satanic pedophiles who work for Israel.”

Eitan Fischberger, a Middle East analyst, called Abu Amra a “radical jihadist,” pointing to his Facebook account that contains images glorifying violence.

“The Department of Homeland Security should act on this immediately,” he wrote.

EXPLORE JNS
Itay Epshtain, special advisor on international law and humanitarian principles of the Norwegian Refugee Council, briefs the U.N. Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, June 29, 2026. Credit: Loey Felipe/UN Photo.
World News
European members of UN Security Council warn businesses building Jewish communities
Speaking on behalf of the E5, the French envoy to the global body said that those bidding for construction contracts in Judea and Samaria and eastern Jerusalem risk “legal and reputational consequences.”
June 30, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Democrats Party Chairman Yair Golan leads a faction meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, June 29, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
The Democrats’ Yair Golan disavows candidate’s remarks about fallen Religious Zionist troops
Secular activist Naor Narkis’s suggestion that Religious Zionist soldiers’ casualty rates might not be so high were they to do “full military service” was “unnecessary,” said Golan.
June 30, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld, Amelie Botbol
Palestinians in Khan Yunis prepare to leave the Gaza Strip for medical treatment through the Rafah border crossing to Egypt, Feb. 9, 2026. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Israel News
COGAT: Hamas detained sick Gazans after Israel approved exit from Strip
“Hamas’s actions are time and again ignored by human rights organizations,” the Defense Ministry unit said.
June 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Talal Jaber Mohammad Abd al-Aal, an Islamic Jihad terrorist who infiltrated Israel during the Oct. 7 attacks and helped hold hostages in Gaza, is shown in this undated image released June 30, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF kills Islamic Jihad terrorist tied to Oct. 7
Israeli forces eliminated Talal Jaber Mohammad Abd al-Aal, who infiltrated Israel and helped hold hostages.
June 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Boston. Credit: Nick Allen via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Jewish woman alleges Boston Medical Center retaliated after she reported colleague’s anti-Israel desk displays
“She complained about that kind of retaliation and ostracization, and that persisted throughout the rest of her internship there,” Rebecca Harris, of the Brandeis Center, told JNS.
June 30, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Israeli soldiers stand at the entrance to a Hamas tunnel in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, that the military says stretched more than 16 kilometers and once held Lt. Hadar Goldin, whose remains were returned in 2025 as part of a hostage deal. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Israeli forces seal Hamas tunnel used to hold Hadar Goldin
The underground complex in Rafah was neutralized after a three-month operation using 30,000 cubic meters of concrete.
June 30, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV / Think Twice
Col. Richard Kemp: UK is heading for civil war ... and Iran is part of the reason
June 29, 2026 02:50 AM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Gadi Taub. Crfedit: Courtesy.
Column
Haaretz’s ideological mission: Dismantling the Jewish state
Gadi Taub
Column
The Shin Bet has no business marking ‘Pride Month’
Ruthie Blum