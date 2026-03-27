Northampton residents sue to stop Massachusetts city from boycotting Israel

A group of residents in Northampton, Mass., filed a lawsuit on Thursday seeking to block a city resolution mandating divestment from companies tied to Israel, arguing the measure is unlawful and driven by ideology.

The complaint, filed in Massachusetts Superior Court, challenges Resolution R-25.314, passed by the City Council on Sept. 18, 2025, which directs the city to divest from entities allegedly involved in “human rights violations in Israel and Palestine.”

The plaintiffs said that the measure exceeds municipal authority, conflicts with state investment laws and intrudes on federal foreign policy.

According to the filing, the resolution directs municipal officials “to divest current holdings and refrain from future investment” based on non-financial criteria and “exposes municipal funds to unlawful management.”

Multiple residents brought the lawsuit against the city, the council and Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra. The plaintiffs are seeking to halt implementation of the policy.

“Public funds aren’t props,” said Mark Goldfeder, CEO and director of the National Jewish Advocacy Center, which filed the lawsuit along with the Gevura Fund and attorneys from Libby Hoopes Brooks and Mulvey.