NYPD investigating men who climbed out of sewer near NY hotel where Netanyahu slated to stay

The New York City Police Department is investigating after three men were seen climbing out of a manhole near a hotel where dignitaries visiting for the United Nations General Assembly, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are scheduled to stay.

The three, who were seen climbing out of the manhole on Park Avenue near East 61st Street on the Upper East Side, drove away in two vehicles that were parked nearby, according to the NYPD.

“Both vehicles fled northbound on Park Avenue,” the department told JNS. “There are no arrests at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.”

The manhole is one block from the Loews Regency New York, where Netanyahu, who is en route to the city, is expected to stay.

The NYPD has investigated such incidents in the past, including in August, and said that it is likely that people search sewers for scrap metal after storms. Police will reportedly conduct further security sweeps.