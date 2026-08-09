More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Over Jewish concerns, Bay Area district votes 5-0 to use ethnic studies textbook

The materials distort “Jewish identity and experiences,” Oleg Ivanov, of StandWithUs, told JNS.

Aaron Bandler
Chairs propped up on desks in an empty classroom. Credit: Taken/Pixabay.
Chairs propped up on desks in an empty classroom. Credit: Taken/Pixabay.
(Aug. 9, 2026 / JNS)

Trustees of the Campbell Union High School District, which operates six high schools with 8,600 students in the San Jose, Calif., area, voted 5-0 to adopt the textbook “Voices: An Ethnic Studies Survey” for six years for its ethnic studies courses.

The book “mentions Jews but lacks a meaningful discussion of what antisemitism is, how it works and why it has risen dramatically since the Hamas massacre on Oct. 7, 2023,” according to Oleg Ivanov, executive director of the northern California region for StandWithUs.

“It distorts Jewish identity and experiences by ignoring Jews, who are not ‘white’ in any sense of the term, as well as antisemitic threats from white supremacists and other hate groups,” he told JNS. “It teaches about ‘diaspora’ communities but never mentions how that word is rooted in Jewish history.”

The textbook, which the district board adopted at a meeting on Thursday night, is to be part of a curriculum that “repeatedly uses ‘resistance’ and other terms that extremists have weaponized to promote hatred and violence, with no clear definitions or guardrails,” according to Ivanov.

“Given the numerous antisemitic incidents in this district, it is vital that school leaders engage with the Jewish community in good faith to address these concerns,” he said. (JNS sought comment from the district.)

Tali Klima, spokeswoman for the Bay Area Jewish Coalition, told JNS that it’s “astonishing” that the district board approved “a year-long mandatory course after reviewing only a textbook that teachers are not even required to use.”

“Parents and students repeatedly warned that the concern was never the textbook. It was the unchecked supplemental materials,” she said. “By approving this course without meaningful oversight, the board has effectively handed educators a blank check to introduce political content into a required class.”

“Such irresponsible decision making is especially alarming in a district with a documented history of discriminatory classroom materials,” Klima said.

In April 2025, the California Department of Education determined that two teachers’ “ethnic studies material and instruction” in the district “discriminated against Jewish students,” according to a department report, which JNS viewed.

“This board cannot afford to be negligent,” Klima told JNS. “We will continue to monitor the implementation of ethnic studies at Campbell Union High School District and will hold trustees accountable for any harm to students.”

Marci Lerner Miller, director of legal investigations at the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law, told JNS that “within a short period of time, the state of California found that Campbell Union High School District failed to adequately respond to Jew-hatred and that the district’s ethnic studies materials discriminated against Jewish students.”

“The district should now be focused on addressing the pervasive antisemitism in its schools and completing the state-ordered anti-bias training,” she said. “Instead, the school board adopted an ethnic studies curriculum despite the Jewish community’s serious concerns that the course materials had not been adequately reviewed.”

“This decision undermines the inclusive environment the district claims to offer its students and sends a disturbing message to Jewish families,” Miller told JNS.

During public comment at Thursday’s meeting, parents and students shared concerns that the board had not properly vetted the materials.

A Jewish student said that the district has seen a “painful rise in antisemitism” and noted that the state’s education department found in June that the district didn’t do enough after a student told a teacher, of a Jewish peer, “Don’t talk to that Jew. That’s why the Holocaust happened.”

The student also said that a teacher’s assignment asked students if Hamas members are terrorists or freedom fighters. “These incidents leave Jewish students feeling humiliated and unsafe,” the student said.

The student added that “teachers will have the discretion to use supplementary materials that you have not fully reviewed.”

“Without strict oversight and transparency, these unvetted modules risk introducing more biased content into our classrooms,” she said. “I ask the board to delay making this course mandatory for freshmen until you have thoroughly reviewed the complete framework and established meaningful accountability.”

A parent in the district said that “our district has already experienced serious antisemitic incidents and the California Department of Education previously found the specific instruction materials and teaching in the district ethnic studies program were biased.”

“Do not make this course mandatory yet,” he said. “Please take the time to get it right.”

After public comment, Robert Bravo, district superintendent, told trustees that the agenda item is about adopting the textbook in ethnic studies, not about delaying the ethnic studies graduation requirement.

“What I didn’t hear tonight was specific objections to anything in this book, maybe some general objection again to the use of the ‘oppressor’ framework, but nothing specific, nothing that is factually inaccurate in the book,” he said.

Elisabeth Halliday, a trustee, said via video chat that she read the textbook and took the concerns from the community seriously. She didn’t think the textbook is perfect, but “disagreement with the framework is not evidence of bias and indoctrination,” she said.

‘We’re here to discuss the book and not the entire course,” she said.

“There is some talk about and lessons about ‘oppressed’ and ‘oppressor,’” she allowed. “The fact of the matter is there are people who have been systemically oppressed, purposefully, for centuries in our nation and other nations, and I don’t think that learning about that is going to make people less patriotic or feel guilty.”

Linda Goytia, board clerk, said that the textbook “does not address or focus on Palestinian or Jewish issues at all” but instead on black, Latino, Native American and Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

She acknowledged that some could be “annoyed” about a sentence in the book that states that under the Spanish Inquisition, “many Jews were also sent to the New World against their will.”

“I thought, ‘Well, the Inquisition targeted Jews as heretics and tortured and burned as many as they could manage. Those living in hiding under the city of Toledo in Spain would probably have loved to have been sent here against their will,’” Goytia said.

“Just that one sentence alone without context, I kind of thought, ‘Why is that even there?’” she said.

That was the only sentence in the book cited in comments to the board that had the word “Jew,” she said.

One critic told the board that the textbook uses the word “diaspora” for black and Latino communities but not Jews. Goytia said that was true, but she thinks it’s because the book doesn’t focus on Jews or Palestinians.

“At this point in time, I can’t find anything in this volume that would make any Jewish student feel unsafe,” Goytia said.

The Jewish Community Relations Council Bay Area told JNS that it has “consistently emphasized to Campbell Union High School District leadership the need to improve its climate to address antisemitism.”

“The district must ensure thoughtful and accurate representation of Jewish identity, history and lived experiences in its ethnic studies program,” it said. “We look forward to continuing to work with the community and district leadership to include Jewish voices across all aspects of campus life and instruction.”

Education Campus Antisemitism
Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler is an award-winning national reporter at JNS based in Los Angeles. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, he worked for nearly eight years at the Jewish Journal, and before that, at the Daily Wire.
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Nikolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace’s high representative for Gaza under U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks at a press briefing in Jerusalem on May 13, 2026. Photo by Ahmad Gharabli / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Mladenov: Gaza tunnels could take decade to clear
The Board of Peace envoy said that Israel would not be required to withdraw from the Strip until Hamas disarms.
August 10, 2026 02:58 AM
JNS Staff
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David