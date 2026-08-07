More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza

Rarely has a foreign conflict with virtually no impact on people’s livelihoods, quality of healthcare, educational opportunities for their children and so forth exercised such sway over domestic politics.

Ben Cohen
Israel Defense Forces and tanks on the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, Aug. 5, 2026. Photo by Tsafrir Abayov/Flash90.
Israel Defense Forces and military tanks on the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, Aug. 5, 2026. Photo by Tsafrir Abayov/Flash90.
Ben Cohen
Ben Cohen Ben Cohen
Ben Cohen is a senior analyst with the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD) and director of FDD’s rapid response outreach, specializing in global antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Middle East/European Union relations. A London-born journalist with 30 years of experience, he previously worked for BBC World and has contributed to Commentary, The Wall Street Journal, Tablet and Congressional Quarterly. He was a senior correspondent at The Algemeiner for more than a decade and is a weekly columnist for JNS. Cohen has reported from conflict zones worldwide and held leadership roles at the Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Committee. His books include Some of My Best Friends: A Journey Through 21st Century Antisemitism.
(Aug. 7, 2026 / JNS)

Diplomatic efforts to end the regional war launched by Hamas with its Oct. 7, 2023 pogrom in southern Israel have now returned to the place where it all started. Last week, the Board of Peace, the multinational body created by the Trump administration, announced its plan for implementing and solidifying the ceasefire that ended hostilities in the Palestinian enclave last October.

The heart of the plan revolves around the disarmament of Hamas and allied terrorist groups. Everything else, including the withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces, is pegged to the surrender of the terrorists’ weapons.

Its ultimate goal is the creation of a Gaza with “One Authority, One Law, One Weapon” as its organizing principle. The board’s plan makes very clear that Hamas should possess no authority, should not decide the law and should control no weaponry.

Yet this is a plan whose merits will be judged not on the soundness of its approach on paper, but on the effectiveness of its implementation. Hamas remains the riskiest, most combustible variable in that regard. Securing its cooperation is therefore a necessary condition for the plan’s success.

But the terrorists will not cooperate. Like their Iranian masters, Hamas will rarely refuse a proposal outright; rather, the group’s leaders will seek to heavily amend whatever is on the negotiating table. In doing so, Hamas will marshal all the advantages it has—its control of the Gaza Strip on the other side of Israel’s “Yellow Line,” the fact that its weapons remain for now in its possession, and its willingness to harass Israeli forces so that the IDF responds militarily, delivering the headlines about supposed Israeli brutality against civilians that is the lifeblood of its propaganda about “genocide.” That cycle then provides Hamas with the justification to withhold handing over its arms.

Hamas may, therefore, need to be pummeled into submission. Only the IDF is capable of doing that. More importantly, only the IDF would be willing to do that. The much-vaunted International Stabilization Force is present in the board’s plan, but as an instrument for the delivery of aid and training of local law enforcement. Lightly armed foreign soldiers, who will likely have to deal with Hamas operatives on a daily basis, are not going to confront terrorists, particularly when those terrorists are brandishing the very weapons they are supposed to give up.

Make no mistake: A new round of fighting will further amplify anti-Israel voices.

The prospect of a renewed war is, then, a real possibility. Even if Hamas voluntarily gives up some of its arsenal, it is only prepared to do so if the Palestinian Authority is the recipient. The only viable method to ensure that disarmament is permanent and irrevocable is to store the weapons in a separate territory under the control of the Board of Peace, which would then put them beyond use. Again, Hamas is not going to agree to that if it is not compelled to.

On the international level, the propaganda impact of a revival of war in Gaza will be much more dramatic than would be the case with any other conflict. Ironically, that impact will be felt most keenly in those countries where such a war would have little to no direct economic or national security consequences, but which are home to both sizable Jewish communities and a vocal pro-Hamas solidarity movement. In other words, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, most of the European Union, Australia and other Western democracies.

For Hamas, its one unvarnished success generated by the Oct. 7 atrocities lies precisely on this front. Over the last three years, the security and sense of confidence that prevailed for more than half a century among these Jewish communities has been shattered. Increasingly violent incidents targeting Jews have been normalized in all these countries. Zionism has been demonized beyond recognition in public discourse. In local government and in national legislatures alike, increasing numbers of candidates are being elected on the basis of how much they hate Israel.

Rarely—and whether we like it or not, this is Hamas’s great achievement—has a foreign conflict that has virtually no impact on people’s livelihoods, on the educational opportunities available to their children, on the quality of the healthcare they receive and so forth, exercised such sway over domestic politics.

What makes this state of affairs even more worrying is that the influencers and institutions shaping public perceptions are not simply arguing that Israel’s response to Hamas terror has been excessive and immoral, as bad as that is. They are openly and unabashedly antisemitic, and blatant in their insistence that Israel be destroyed. Anyone who has spent any time on social media will likely have their own list of individuals who conform to this description, but they include such execrable people as the American propagandist Max Blumenthal, the U.K.-based pro-Iranian commentator David Miller, the Palestinian author Susan Abulhawa and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

To study their contributions is to descend into a sewer of antisemitism created by historical figures from Henry Ford to Adolf Hitler, and from Joseph Stalin to the wartime Mufti of Jerusalem, Hajj Amin al-Husseini. There was a time when their demented rants about a “Jewish empire” and “Jewish supremacism” would have been consigned to the margins.

Now, in a terrible indictment of the intellectual qualities of our present civilization, these charlatans are taken seriously by a public that has rediscovered the therapeutic pleasures of antisemitism: blaming the Jews for your own personal failings, for the broken politics in your country or for the vast gaps in wealth between Western and developing countries—or for all of these and more.

Make no mistake. A new round of fighting in Gaza will further amplify these voices. That means more violence against Jewish communities and greater reticence among Jews to identify in public as Jews. Indeed, it is not outlandish to think that what we have witnessed so far is a mere taste of the venom still to come.

Should Israel, which cannot send the IDF to protect these communities, rein in its operations in Gaza in the hope of lessening pressure on Jews living elsewhere? Absolutely not. The first responsibility of the Israeli government is to its own citizens and the physical survival of the state. On that, there can be no compromise.

But in the twisted world of these influencers, that will be portrayed as the State of Israel stoking antisemitism in order to compete with the Palestinians for the coveted label of “victim.”

They will eagerly double down. We need to be ready.

Hamas Gaza Strip Anti-Israel Bias Diaspora Jewry
EXPLORE JNS
Eli Cohen
Israel News
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 01:55 AM
JNS Staff
(From top left to right, clockwise) Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Almog Sarusi, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, Carmel Gat and Ori Danino. Credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum.
Israel News
Israeli embassy in US honors memory of six hostages murdered in Gaza
Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Almog Sarusi, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, Carmel Gat and Ori Danino were killed at close range in a Rafah tunnel.
August 8, 2026 11:29 AM
JNS Staff
Hasan Piker, a far-left streamer, speaking at a re-election campaign rally for former Rep. Cori Bush, the Missouri Democrat who lost her position in 2024, in St. Louis, Mo., May 1, 2026. Credit: Poisonwithahawkseye via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
BREAKING: University of Washington cancels Hasan Piker event
“I’m happy that the University of Washington, for literally the first time ever, has made the correct decision to not have an America-hating communist spread his hatred and terrible ideology to young people at our taxpayer funded universities,” Republican state representative Travis Couture told JNS.
Aug. 7, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) walks through the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 3, 2026. Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Congressman who introduced bill to send anti-Israel protesters to Gaza loses primary
Despite an endorsement from U.S. President Donald Trump, Rep. Andy Ogles lost his House primary in Tennessee on Thursday.
Aug. 7, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Breaking News
Now
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
02:03
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
02:01
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
02:00
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production as Iran war strains stocks
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
01:25
Russia, US lead 78-country roster of ‘olim’ recruits in latest IDF draft
00:23
Sa’ar slams Turkey over hypocrisy on Syria, vows Israel will defend itself
19:32
Trump says El-Sayed pushing to end filibuster would mean no more GOP presidents, but adds 30 minutes later that he agrees
17:02
US has ‘literally massive amounts of ammunition,’ Trump says
16:30
Trump admin announces ‘historic’ $2 billion in health, humanitarian aid to faith-based groups
15:15
After six months, federal Canadian Jew-hatred panel ‘still doing icebreakers, no agenda, no plan,’ deputy opposition leader says
14:59
Journal retracts study, after authors seem to used AI, which recasts ‘final solution,’ meaning chemistry compound, as ‘mass killing of an ethnic group’
14:52
Teacher, who said ‘ethnic-studies means free Palestine,’ won’t talk ‘Israeli-Palestinian conflict’ at UC Berkeley workshop, school spokesman tells JNS
14:39
‘No famine in Gaza,’ Israeli foreign ministry says, ‘anyone who is still open to arguments can look at the empirical data’
14:28
CAMERA says it got ‘Financial Times’ to correct ‘false claim that linked AIPAC to Benjamin Netanyahu’
14:23
AAUP member in Michigan opposes professor group endorsing El-Sayed
14:18
Act in response to new local club president’s Jew-hatred, 30 southern California rabbis, Jewish groups tell Rotary
14:02
Trump says clash with Hegseth ‘completely unfounded rumors’
13:56
Newsom appoints former US ed department civil rights lawyer as head of California civil rights office
13:20
Anti-Israel activists protested outside Brooklyn Navy Yard on Wednesday, called on industrial park to evict Crye Precision, which makes equipment worn by IDF soldiers
13:10
Indian prime minister says he talked ‘special’ India-Israel strategic partnership on phone with Netanyahu
13:05
Conversations ‘in works’ about debate in race for Wash. state’s 9th District, Rep. Adam Smith tells JNS
11:56
Jew-hatred ‘systemic’ on Canadian campuses, gov survey of Jewish students a ‘wake-up call,’ CIJA says
11:40
Senate panel votes to hold Dr. Fauci in contempt of Congress
11:37
Houthi terror group says it killed hundreds of Saudi forces, dozens of Yemeni gov troops in Yemen
11:36
Orthodox Union Advocacy Center endorses bipartisan, bicameral legislation to protect synagogues, other houses of worship from ‘harassing protests’
11:28
Two arrests in probe of shooting at US consulate on June 27, Toronto police says
11:15
North Korea missile launch poses no immediate threat to US, American military says
11:14
Egyptian president tells Bahraini king he decries Iranian attack on the country
More Updates
JNS TV
Hamas Al-Qassam Brigades
JNS TV / Think Twice
To defeat Islamist terror, it’s time to change the rules
August 6, 2026 03:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Habtom Ghebrezghiabher. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Jerusalem has another ancient defender
Habtom Ghebrezghiabher
Anna Stanley
Opinion
Britain’s new leadership means a tougher Israel policy
Anna Stanley