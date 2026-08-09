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JNS TV   Basic Law

Oslo created a Palestinian Authority ‘terror army’

Aylana Meisel
(Aug. 9, 2026 / JNS)

Welcome to “Basic Law,” the JNS show hosted by Aylana Meisel, executive director of the Israel Law & Liberty Forum. This insightful series takes viewers inside the debates shaping Israel’s legal system and its role in the Middle East, tackling the nation’s most urgent constitutional and judicial questions. From the foundations of Israel’s Basic Laws to the balance between democratic governance and judicial authority, Meisel offers analysis on how legal frameworks influence everything from civil rights to national security. She examines how international law affects Israel’s position in regional conflicts and diplomacy, connecting complex legal theory to the realities of Israeli news and global affairs.

In partnership with the Israel Law & Liberty Forum, “Basic Law” provides a forum for conservative and classical liberal voices to explore how law and liberty intersect in a democratic Jewish state. Each episode brings together top jurists, scholars and policymakers for candid conversations that illuminate Israel’s evolving legal landscape. The discussions are designed to inform, not persuade—offering thoughtful perspectives on judicial reform, constitutional interpretation and the rule of law in a region often defined by political and ideological tension.

See more at: @JNS_TVand subscribe to our YouTube channel.

The Israel Law & Liberty Forum is proud to partner with JNS to offer a platform for conservative and classical liberal legal thought from within Israel. Any opinions stated are those of the speaker and not meant to represent the positions of the forum or JNS. The forum is an organization that fosters thoughtful conversation and debate on key issues in Israeli law and democracy. The forum takes no official position regarding any specific policy issue, nor does it advance specific policies.

Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Aylana Meisel
Aylana Meisel Aylana Meisel
Aylana Meisel is the founder and executive director of the Israeli Law and Liberty Forum at the Herut Center. Aylana hosts the show “Basic Law” on JNS TV. Her opinions are her own and do not represent the Israel Law and Liberty Forum, which adopts no positions on policy.
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