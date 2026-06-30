More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Patrick Frank named CENTCOM deputy commander

Frank previously served as the longest-serving commanding general of U.S. Army Central (ARCENT), the Army component of CENTCOM.

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, commanding general of United States Army Central, in 2022. Credit: United States Army.
U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, commanding general of United States Army Central, in 2022. Credit: United States Army.
(June 30, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Patrick D. Frank has been appointed deputy commander of United States Central Command, serving under Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM announced on Monday.

“This month, CENTCOM welcomed Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank as its new deputy commander. He arrived after successfully completing a historic tour as ARCENT’s commanding general,” it stated.

Frank previously served as the longest-serving commanding general of U.S. Army Central (ARCENT), the Army component of CENTCOM, having led the command since July 2022.

As part of his previous role, Frank oversaw U.S. operations at the Civil-Military Coordination Center, which monitors the ceasefire agreement with Hamas and coordinates aid into the Gaza Strip.

Cooper in recent days visited Israel and Lebanon as part of an ongoing Middle East tour, CENTCOM said in a separate statement on Monday.

During his visit, the CENTCOM commander met with unnamed senior civilian and military leaders and visited U.S. troops deployed to the Jewish state, it said.

Cooper also traveled to Lebanon, where he met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Gen. Rodolphe Haykal, Beirut’s army chief, to discuss “the path forward in implementing a historic framework agreement signed in Washington, D.C., on Friday,” CENTCOM stated.

“More than 50,000 American service members are currently operating across the region — remaining vigilant and ready,” the statement concluded.

Defense and Security U.S.-Israel Relations
EXPLORE JNS
Rescuers search for victims at a collapsed building as one raises a Venezuelan flag following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck Venezuela and other regions in the Caribbean, on June 28, 2026, in Carabellada, Venezuela. Photo by Jesus Vargas/Getty Images.
World News
Israel sends quake-relief team to Venezuela
The joint Foreign Ministry-IDF delegation will work with local authorities, even though Jerusalem and Caracas have had no formal ties since 2009.
June 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Wizz Air
Israel News
Wizz Air seeks to resume talks on Israel hub
The request comes less than two months after Israel froze negotiations with the airline due to its delay in resuming service to Tel Aviv following the war with Iran.
June 30, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Students at Reichman University in Herzliya. Credit: Reichman University.
World News
Danish student seeks files on revoked Israel study grant
The Jewish applicant said a government agency suspended his scholarship over Reichman University’s Zionist identity before reversing the decision.
June 30, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Armed officers of the Russian Federal Security Service patrol the bridge over the Moskva River opposite the Kremlin and the Chist The Saviour Cathedral in a Tiger armored vehicle, on Feb. 15, 2026, in Moscow, Russia. Photo by Contributor/Getty Images.
World News
Russia foils terror plot targeting Jewish site
A suspect linked to a Syria-based handler and who planned a fire-bomb attack on a Jewish institution in Yaroslavl was detained, according to the FSB.
June 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Argentinian President Javier Milei addresses a group of Latin American lawmakers at an Israel Allies Foundation conference in Buenos Aires on June 29. Credit: Casa Rosada.
World News
Argentina’s Milei urges Latin American countries to join Isaac Accords
Neutrality “is not an option,” said that Argentinian president.
June 30, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Mel Brooks in the film "High Anxiety" (1977). Credit: 20th Century Fox, public domain.
U.S. News
Mel Brooks turns 100
“There is nothing he hasn’t won, nothing he hasn’t achieved, nothing he hasn’t proven and yet at 100, he continues to surprise and thrill us,” said actor Josh Gad, who produced the long-awaited “Spaceballs” sequel with Brooks.
June 29, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS TV / Think Twice
Col. Richard Kemp: UK is heading for civil war ... and Iran is part of the reason
June 29, 2026 02:50 AM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Gadi Taub. Crfedit: Courtesy.
Column
Haaretz’s ideological mission: Dismantling the Jewish state
Gadi Taub
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
Moral masochism and New York’s Jews
Ben Cohen