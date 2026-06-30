Patrick Frank named CENTCOM deputy commander
Frank previously served as the longest-serving commanding general of U.S. Army Central (ARCENT), the Army component of CENTCOM.
U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Patrick D. Frank has been appointed deputy commander of United States Central Command, serving under Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM announced on Monday.
“This month, CENTCOM welcomed Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank as its new deputy commander. He arrived after successfully completing a historic tour as ARCENT’s commanding general,” it stated.
Frank previously served as the longest-serving commanding general of U.S. Army Central (ARCENT), the Army component of CENTCOM, having led the command since July 2022.
As part of his previous role, Frank oversaw U.S. operations at the Civil-Military Coordination Center, which monitors the ceasefire agreement with Hamas and coordinates aid into the Gaza Strip.
This month, CENTCOM welcomed Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank as its new deputy commander. He arrived after successfully completing a historic tour as ARCENT's Commanding General. Frank was the longest-serving commander in ARCENT history from July 2022 to June 2026. pic.twitter.com/AHxNMG5cUg— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 29, 2026
Cooper in recent days visited Israel and Lebanon as part of an ongoing Middle East tour, CENTCOM said in a separate statement on Monday.
During his visit, the CENTCOM commander met with unnamed senior civilian and military leaders and visited U.S. troops deployed to the Jewish state, it said.
Cooper also traveled to Lebanon, where he met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Gen. Rodolphe Haykal, Beirut’s army chief, to discuss “the path forward in implementing a historic framework agreement signed in Washington, D.C., on Friday,” CENTCOM stated.
“More than 50,000 American service members are currently operating across the region — remaining vigilant and ready,” the statement concluded.