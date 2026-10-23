Suspect identified in West Hempstead, NY, synagogue arson attempt

The Nassau County Police Department said that Azzm Khan, of Lakeview, N.Y., was arrested for allegedly trying to burn an Orthodox synagogue in West Hempstead early Thursday morning.

Officers searched for a suspect accused of breaking the side mirror of an official police vehicle, when someone stopped them and said that he “saw a person lighting a fire nearby,” the department said.

When officers arrived at the Young Israel of West Hempstead, they found Khan, 29, “and a bush actively on fire,” the department stated .

“During the investigation it was determined that Khan had taken a lawn sign from the area and set it on fire,” it said. “He attempted to shove the lit sign under the door of the synagogue. He then took the sign and put it in the bush, causing it to ignite and went back to the synagogue door and repeatedly kicked it, causing damage.”

According to the department, Khan was also responsible for the damage to the police vehicle.

“The investigation is ongoing. At this time there are no known active threats to the community,” it stated.

Khan was arrested without incident, according to the department, and has been charged with two counts of criminal mischief and two of arson.