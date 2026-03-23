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US Ed Dept probing if Harvard violated civil rights of Jewish students

The U.S. secretary of education said that “the campus has been in the spotlight for tolerating egregious antisemitic harassment for years now.”

Mar. 23, 2026

US Ed Dept probing if Harvard violated civil rights of Jewish students

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Harvard Hall at Harvard University
Harvard Hall at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., Dec. 18, 2022. Credit: Daderot via Wikimedia Commons.

The U.S. Department of Education said on Monday that it is probing whether Harvard University violated the rights of Jewish students under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The department said that it will “investigate alleged ongoing antisemitic harassment on Harvard’s campus and the institution’s purported failure to protect Jewish students.” (JNS sought comment from Harvard.)

It is also probing whether the Ivy League school’s admissions process gives preference based on race. Harvard “has refused to provide responsive information” on the matter, the department said. It said that if Harvard doesn’t cooperate within 20 days, it will refer the matter to the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Harvard University should know better,” stated Linda McMahon, U.S. education secretary. “Its name will always be tied to the landmark Supreme Court case that found sweeping racial discrimination in admissions and the campus has been in the spotlight for tolerating egregious antisemitic harassment for years now.”

The Justice Department sued Harvard on Friday for allegedly turning a “blind eye” to Jew-hatred.

Campus Antisemitism
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