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German court affirms Hamas terrorist status, jails operatives

Landmark ruling backs 2023 designation and convicts four for stockpiling weapons across Europe for attacks on Jewish and Israeli targets.

Mar. 26, 2026
Canaan Lidor

German court affirms Hamas terrorist status, jails operatives

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Members of Palestinian Hamas's Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades and Islamic Jihad's Quds Brigades are deployed at intersections for Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at Al-Saraya Square in Gaza City on March 20, 2026. Gaza's civil defence agency reported that Israeli airstrikes killed four people on March 19, while the Israeli military said it had eliminated four militants who had posed a threat to its troops. The bloodshed was the latest to rock the war-shattered Palestinian territory despite a ceasefire in place since October 10. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP via Getty Images)
Terrorists from Hamas’s al-Qassam Brigades and Islamic Jihad’s al-Quds Brigades are deployed at intersections for Eid al-Fitr prayers, marking the end of Ramadan, at Al-Saraya Square in Gaza City on March 20, 2026. Photo by Omar al-Qattaa/AFP via Getty Images.
( Mar. 26, 2026 / JNS )

A German court on Wednesday affirmed for the first time the government’s designation of Hamas as a terrorist group, and handed four of its members prison terms ranging from 4.5 years to six years.

The sentenced terrorists, aged 36-58, were arrested in December 2023 for stockpiling weapons for a Hamas attack on Jewish, Israeli or other targets, Lisa Jani, spokesperson for the Berlin criminal courts, wrote in a statement.

During the trial at the First Criminal Senate of the Berlin Court of Appeal – State Security Senate, the judges affirmed that Hamas “constitutes a foreign terrorist organization under the German Criminal Code,” Jani said. The Berlin Court of Appeals is the highest court of the German state of Berlin.

The ruling may help guarantee the legal grounds of the German government’s executive decision in 2023 to classify Hamas as a terrorist group, and create a precedent that could complicate attempts by Hamas’s advocates to have the classification reversed.

“Hamas, a Sunni organization with a militant-extremist orientation that emerged from the Muslim Brotherhood, undoubtedly fulfills the elements of the offense defined in Sections 129a and 129b of the Criminal Code,” the presiding judge of the Senate stated in her oral explanation of the verdict.

Although Hamas has been listed as a terrorist organization by the European Union for years, “it has not yet been classified as such under German law,” the judge noted, adding that Wednesday’s ruling, assigned the docket number PM 15/2026, had corrected this.

The defendants—identified to the media by the criminal courts system as Abdelhamid Al A., 47; Mohamed B., 36; Ibrahim El-R., 43; and Nazih R., 58—were all born in Lebanon and came to Germany or Europe many years ago. They acted as “foreign operatives for Hamas,” the court said.

The defendants had been “personally tasked by their contact in Lebanon, a high-ranking Hamas official, with locating the organization’s underground weapons caches in Poland, Denmark and Bulgaria, inspecting the weapons stockpiles, and reburying them,” the Berlin criminal courts spokesperson added.

The ruling was based on “extensive communication between the defendants, both amongst themselves and with their Hamas contact and other individuals,” the spokesperson also said.

German prosecutors are preparing indictments against additional alleged Hamas operatives in custody.

On March 6, Cypriot authorities arrested another Lebanese man who is wanted in Germany in connection with allegations that he helped Hamas obtain weapons.

In November, German authorities uncovered and arrested a suspected Hamas terrorist cell with at least five members who had plotted attacks on Israeli or Jewish targets, German prosecutors said. One of those suspects was identified as Lebanon-born Borhan El-K. He was apprehended while entering Germany from the Czech Republic, the federal prosecutor’s office said.

Europe Anti-Israel Bias
Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor is an award-winning journalist and news correspondent at JNS. A former fighter and counterintelligence analyst in the IDF, he has over a decade of field experience covering world events, including several conflicts and terrorist attacks, as a Europe correspondent based in the Netherlands. Canaan now lives in his native Haifa, Israel, with his wife and two children.
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