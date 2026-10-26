Jewish group slams renewed antisemitic slur in Argentine soccer match

The umbrella organization of Argentina’s Jewish community on Saturday condemned an antisemitic slur shouted during a youth soccer match in Buenos Aires, in the second such incident in a week.

The latest racial abuse happened at a match in the amateur LIDE League between Club Círculo Trovador and Macabi, a prominent club representing the Jewish community.

A player from Club Círculo Trovador targeted an opponent from Macabi, shouting “Judío de m*****" (“Sh**ty Jew”) on the field.

DAIA (the Delegación de Asociaciones Israelitas Argentinas) reiterated that sports must remain a space of respect and coexistence while rejecting all forms of discrimination, and asked that the league take legal and disciplinary measures against the responsible player and club.

The earlier LIDE incident involving Hebraica and Mitre took place on Oct. 18, when a player shouted “Hay que matar judíos” (Jews must be killed).