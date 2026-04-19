London police conclude suspicious items near Israeli embassy non-threatening

Suspicious items discovered near the Israeli Embassy in London, including two jars containing powder, were determined to be non-hazardous, the Metropolitan Police said on Saturday.

Nearby Kensington Gardens was temporarily closed while specialists, some in protective gear, examined the scene.

Police said the embassy itself was not attacked and confirmed there is no risk to the public. The park was reopened on Saturday following the conclusion of the search.

Officials are also reviewing whether the incident is linked to a video posted by an Iran-affiliated Islamist group claiming it had targeted the building.

News of the incident was first reported on April 17.

Matt Jukes, the head of counter-terrorism at London police, said at the time that there were no signs that the embassy had been attacked, though officers in protective clothing were assessing “discarded items” found near the building.

“Counter Terrorism policing London are aware of a video shared online overnight in which a group claims to have targeted the nearby embassy of Israel with drones carrying ⁠dangerous substances,” Jukes said in a televised statement.

On May 3, 2025, five men, four of them Iranian nationals, were arrested by police hours before a planned attack on the embassy.

Security around Israeli diplomatic missions worldwide has been heightened amid ongoing regional tensions and continued threats by extremist groups.

