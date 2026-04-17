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British police investigate security incident near Israeli embassy in London

Authorities probe online claim of drone threat as officers find suspicious items in the area.

Apr. 17, 2026
JNS Staff

British police investigate security incident near Israeli embassy in London

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UK Police
Police on patrol on a busy street in London on June 23, 2023. Photo by Damian B. Oh via Wikimedia Commons.
( Apr. 17, 2026 / JNS )

British police are investigating a security incident near Israel’s embassy in London after officers discovered discarded items in the surrounding area, prompting an increased security presence, according to media reports on Friday.

Counter Terrorism Policing London said it was aware of a video circulating online in which a group claimed to have targeted the embassy using drones carrying potentially dangerous substances. Authorities said the embassy was not struck and that urgent inquiries are ongoing.

“We do not believe there to be any increased public safety risk at this stage,” police said in a statement cited by Reuters.

Matt Jukes, the head of counter-terrorism at London police, said there were no signs the embassy had been attacked, but officers in protective clothing were assessing “discarded items” found near the building.

“Counter Terrorism policing London are aware of a video shared online overnight in which a group claim to have targeted the nearby embassy of Israel with drones carrying ⁠dangerous substances,” Jukes said in a televised statement.

On May 3, 2025, five men, four of them Iranian nationals, were arrested by police, hours before a planned attack on the embassy.

Security around Israeli diplomatic missions worldwide has been heightened amid ongoing regional tensions and continued threats by extremist groups.

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