More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Muslim states meet on sidelines of Turkey conference to discuss Gaza

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty called for full implementation of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan during the meeting.

Apr. 19, 2026
JNS Staff

Muslim states meet on sidelines of Turkey conference to discuss Gaza

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are fully copyrighted, and are only available for republication with a commercial syndication license issued solely by JNS. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

If you are a publication interested in entering into a syndication license arrangement to republish JNS content, complete this form to get started.

————

If you already have a JNS syndication license and wish to republish this article:

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included at the top of the republished article.

DISCLAIMERS:

Not all articles published by JNS are available for republication by syndicating publications. These include articles originating from TPS. Articles that do not have a “REPUBLISH” button, are not provided for republication.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text. You are authorized to republish photographs only from the following sources, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed: Flash90; public domain; Creative Commons licensed images; and any photographs credited to JNS. Photos from Getty images, Shutterstock, TPS, or any other sources are NEVER available for republication, unless your publication has its own license with those providers.

JNS is not responsible for any unauthorized or unlicensed use of any articles or photographs by syndicating publications.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud attends a meeting of the Arab and Islamic ministerial committee to end the war in Gaza at the royal palace in Amman, Jordan, Sept. 18, 2024. Photo by Jordan Pix/Getty Images.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud attends a meeting of the Arab and Islamic ministerial committee to end the war in Gaza at the royal palace in Amman, Jordan, Sept. 18, 2024. Photo by Jordan Pix/Getty Images.
( Apr. 19, 2026 / JNS )

The foreign ministers of Saudia Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan met on Saturday to discuss developments in Gaza on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, April 17-19, hosted by Turkey’s Foreign Ministry.

No joint statement was released.

According to Egypt Today, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty called for full implementation of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire framework, emphasizing the need to advance to its second phase.

He urged the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian, relief and medical aid into Gaza.

He also called for the rapid deployment of an international stabilization force to help secure the transition period.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a plan to end the war in Gaza on Sept. 29, 2025.

The plan called for a transitional Palestinian committee to govern Gaza and be overseen by a “board of peace,” with Trump as chairman, and envisions the Palestinian Authority replacing both entities eventually.

“This body will set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until such time as the Palestinian Authority has completed its reform program, as outlined in various proposals, including President Trump’s peace plan in 2020 and the Saudi-French proposal and can securely and effectively take back control of Gaza,” point nine states.

The plan leaves the possibility of a Palestinian state open in the future, even as Trump said that several countries had “foolishly” recognized such a state and noted that Netanyahu has said he was deeply opposed to it.

Gaza Strip Middle East
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Fetterman
Antisemitism
Fetterman: Democrats have an antisemitism problem
“We have a serious problem with my party. So if I have to be the last man standing in the Democratic Party, I’m proud to stand with Israel,” the Pennsylvania senator said.
Apr. 19, 2026
David Isaac
Kamala Harris speaks at a function in California in 2019. Photo by Gage Skidmore/Flickr.
U.S. News
Kamala Harris says Netanyahu pulled Trump into war
In making the accusation, Harris echoed Iranian claims that the United States “voluntarily entered a war on behalf of Israel.”
Apr. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
UK Police
World News
London police conclude suspicious items near Israeli embassy non-threatening
Police said the embassy itself was not attacked and confirmed there was no risk to the public.
Apr. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi hosts Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in Hargeisa, Jan. 6, 2025. Credit: Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Israel News
Israel appoints first-ever ambassador to Somaliland
Michael Lotem has previously served as Israel’s ambassador to Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi and the Seychelles.
Apr. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Péter Magyar, leader of the pro-European conservative Tisza Party, speaks to reporters in Budapest during the general election in Hungary, on April 12, 2026. Photo by Ferenc Isza/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
As Orbán era ends, Hungary’s Jews express optimism for future
Community members pointed to Prime Minister-elect Péter Magyar’s first press conference, in which he promised to continue a “zero-tolerance” policy toward antisemitism and spoke of the “special relationship” between Israel and Hungary.
Apr. 19, 2026
David Isaac
Yom Hazikaron
Israel News
WATCH: Israel completes preparations for Yom Hazikaron
A total of 170 Israeli soldiers have been killed during their military service since last Memorial Day for fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism.
Apr. 19, 2026
Think Twice
Don’t be deceived: Anti-Zionism is antisemitism
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Naya Lekht, Ep. 218
Apr. 17, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Of all places leading the way against antisemitism, look to Ukraine
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
An unholy silence
Melanie Phillips