Muslim states meet on sidelines of Turkey conference to discuss Gaza

The foreign ministers of Saudia Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan met on Saturday to discuss developments in Gaza on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, April 17-19, hosted by Turkey’s Foreign Ministry.

No joint statement was released.

According to Egypt Today, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty called for full implementation of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Gaza ceasefire framework, emphasizing the need to advance to its second phase.

He urged the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian, relief and medical aid into Gaza.

He also called for the rapid deployment of an international stabilization force to help secure the transition period.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a plan to end the war in Gaza on Sept. 29, 2025.

The plan called for a transitional Palestinian committee to govern Gaza and be overseen by a “board of peace,” with Trump as chairman, and envisions the Palestinian Authority replacing both entities eventually.

“This body will set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until such time as the Palestinian Authority has completed its reform program, as outlined in various proposals, including President Trump’s peace plan in 2020 and the Saudi-French proposal and can securely and effectively take back control of Gaza,” point nine states.

The plan leaves the possibility of a Palestinian state open in the future, even as Trump said that several countries had “foolishly” recognized such a state and noted that Netanyahu has said he was deeply opposed to it.

