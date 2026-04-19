Kamala Harris says Netanyahu pulled Trump into war

Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday claimed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dragged U.S. President Donald Trump into war with Iran while speaking at an event hosted by the Michigan Democratic Women’s Caucus in Detroit.

“He entered a war—got pulled into it by Bibi Netanyahu, let us be clear about that—entered a war that the American people do not want, putting at risk American service members,” said Harris.

In making the accusation, Harris echoed Iranian claims that the United States “voluntarily entered a war on behalf of Israel.”

She also said the current White House was “the most corrupt, callous and incompetent presidential administration in the history of the United States,” and that Trump entered the Iran war as a “feeble attempt to distract from the Epstein files.”

She likened Trump to a “mob boss,” divvying up parts of the world the way an organized crime leader divides up turf.

Harris also said she might run again for president in 2028. “I might, I might. I’m thinking about it,” she said.

In 2024, Harris lost the electoral vote and popular vote to Trump. It was the first time a Democratic presidential candidate lost the popular vote in 20 years.