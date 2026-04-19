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News   Israel News

IDF reservist killed, 9 wounded by Hezbollah IED in Southern Lebanon

The fatality was identified as Israel Defense Forces Sergeant First Class (res.) Lidor Porat, 31, from Ashdod.

Apr. 19, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF reservist killed, 9 wounded by Hezbollah IED in Southern Lebanon

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Sergeant First Class (res.) Lidor Porat fell in Lebanon on April 18, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Sergeant First Class (res.) Lidor Porat fell in Lebanon on April 18, 2026. Credit: IDF.
( Apr. 19, 2026 / JNS )

Israel Defense Forces Sergeant First Class (res.) Lidor Porat, 31, from Ashdod, fell in Lebanon on Saturday, according to the Israeli military.

Nine other soldiers were wounded in the same incident, one severely, four moderately and four lightly, according to an IDF statement. The wounded were evacuated by helicopter and their families have been notified.

According to the IDF, a D-9 bulldozer operated by a force from the 769th Brigade in Southern Lebanon hit an IED planted by Hezbollah near Kfar Kila.

Kfar Kila was destroyed in the previous round of fighting against Hezbollah at the end of 2024. The army is investigating whether the explosive dated from that period or was recently placed there, Israel’s Channel 14 reported.

The development follows the death on Friday of Warrant Officer (res.) Barak Kalfon, from Adi in northern Israel. Kalfon was an employee of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. Married and the father of two, he would have turned 49 next month.

Two soldiers sustained moderate injuries and another was lightly wounded in the same incident.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended his condolences on behalf of all Israelis to Kalfon’s family and wished a “speedy recovery” to the wounded. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that “Barak was a courageous and devoted fighter and a model family man.”

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