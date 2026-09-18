Ontario strengthens enforcement of campus Jew-hatred law

Nolan Quinn, Ontario minister of colleges, revised a government directive on Thursday to add potential funding reductions for institutions that fail to meet provincial requirements for combating Jew-hatred and other forms of hate.

The directive implements portions of Bill 166, the Strengthening Accountability and Student Supports Act, which Ontario enacted in 2024. The law requires publicly funded colleges and universities to establish policies explaining how they will address Jew-hatred, anti-black and anti-indigenous racism, Islamophobia and other bigotries.

Schools must track complaints and report annually how many allegations were reviewed, investigated, substantiated or resulted in discipline. They are also required to develop training and security protocols, as well as protect access to religious, cultural and identity-based gathering places.

B’nai Brith Canada welcomed the revision. “Up until this point, there has been nothing to compel Ontario’s post-secondary institutions to meet their obligations under Bill 166,” stated Richard Robertson, the group’s director of research and advocacy.

“If an institution is not complying with provincial legislation, it should not benefit from the receipt of public funds,” he said.