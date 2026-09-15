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Global song to mark third anniversary of Oct. 7

Friends of Zion founder Mike Evans said the international music project, featuring voices representing 17 countries and cultures, was inspired by “We Are the World.”

Steve Linde
“The Whole World Sings Together,” a new international music video released by Friends of Zion ahead of the third anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre. Photo by Noam Ben Shalom/Courtesy of FOZ.
“The Whole World Sings Together,” a new international song and music video released by Friends of Zion ahead of the third anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre. Photo by Noam Ben Shalom.
(Sept. 15, 2026 / JNS)

A new international song and music video featuring voices representing 17 countries and cultures has been released ahead of the third anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre.

“The Whole World Sings Together,” created and produced by Friends of Zion founder Mike Evans, is intended to convey a message of solidarity with Israel and the Jewish people, remembrance of the victims of the attack and hope for the future.

The project features voices representing the United States, Israel, China, India, Brazil, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, France, Hungary, Iran, Yemen, Germany, Argentina, South Korea, Britain, Italy, Russia and Mexico.

Friends of Zion, a Jerusalem-based evangelical organization that promotes support for Israel and strengthens ties between Christians and the Jewish people, is inviting people around the world to watch and share the music video and sing the song on Oct. 7, creating what organizers hope will be a global moment of remembrance and solidarity.

Evans said the project was inspired by “We Are the World,” the 1985 charity single written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie and produced by Quincy Jones. Recorded by more than 40 prominent American musicians as USA for Africa, the song raised awareness and funds for famine relief in Africa.

“In 1985, the world sang together for Africa. Now, the world must sing together for the Jewish people,” Evans said. “Oct. 7 cannot become another date that fades from memory,” he added. “We will remember the lives that were taken, the families that were shattered, the hostages who suffered, and the people who continue to carry wounds the world cannot see.”

Organizers said the song seeks to bring together people from different backgrounds through music, with performers representing communities in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Its refrain emphasizes standing alongside the Jewish people and moving “through the darkness into light.”

Friends of Zion said it hopes millions of people will participate on Oct. 7 by watching, sharing and singing along with the music video.

“One song. Seventeen countries. One global chorus,” the organization said.

Arts and Entertainment
Steve Linde
Steve Linde Steve Linde
Steve Linde, the JNS features editor, is a former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and The Jerusalem Report and a former head of Kol Yisrael English News. Born in Harare, Zimbabwe, he grew up in Durban, South Africa, and has degrees in sociology and journalism. He made aliyah in 1988, served in IDF Artillery and lives in Jerusalem.
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