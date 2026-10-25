Riyad’s main airport reopens after Houthi missile hits

Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport said on Sunday it had reopened for domestic and international flights after being closed for two weeks due to missile and drone hits, the Associated Press reported.

Two of the airports’ five terminals have resumed service, according to Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, the Houthis continued to fire missiles at the kingdom, as the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said that several were intercepted on Sunday over Riyadh and other areas. A ballistic missile was fired at Riyadh, a cruise missile at ⁠the southern city of Khamis Mushait, and 10 ballistic missiles toward the southern region, Saudi-led coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki was cited by state-run Saudi Press Agency as saying.

On Oct. 10, a Houthi attack on Riyadh’s main airport killed 13 people and wounded 308 others, leading to its total shutdown.