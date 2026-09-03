Spanish Jews report 14% increase in antisemitic incidents

Spain’s main Jewish group documented a 14% increase in antisemitic incidents in 2025 over the previous year, according to a report it published on Wednesday.

The report, published by the Federation of Jewish Communities of Spain (FCJE) and the Movement Against Intolerance, recorded 221 antisemitic incidents in 2025, compared with 193 in 2024.

The report “confirms the persistence of an especially worrying trend: antisemitism continues to grow in Spain,” said FCJE.

The Observatory of Antisemitism, a joint initiative of the FCJE and MCI, has documented a sharp increase in incidents since Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas perpetrated its massacre in Israel.

“Since Oct. 7, 2023, Spanish Jews have had to attend our gathering places under special security measures. Our children are the only ones who go to school with a police presence, and insults and discrimination are part of everyday life,” said FCJE President David Obadía.

Israel’s Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism last year accused Spain of enabling antisemitism through “selective criticism of Israel and abuse of the language of human rights.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called Israel a “genocidal state” last year, shortly before his government banned products made or marketed by Israelis from Judea and Samaria.

In June, Spain’s interior ministry published lower figures for antisemitic incidents last year, owing to is methods and criteria, which differ from those of the FCJE. The interior ministry’s report of 69 antisemitic hate crimes in 2025 nonetheless also reflected an increase over 2024 and 2023, in which the ministry had recorded 37 and 23 antisemitic hate crime incidents, respectively.

The Israeli Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism linked antisemitic incidents in Spain to what it called “inflammatory government rhetoric about Israel.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar last year accused Spain’s government of spreading antisemitism after Sanchez had announced fresh measures aimed at stopping what he called “the genocide in Gaza.”

“The attempt by Sanchez’s corrupt administration to divert attention from serious corruption scandals through a continuous anti-Israel and antisemitic campaign is transparent,” Sa’ar wrote on X.

One of the most widely-covered allegedly antisemitic incidents in Spain last year happened in Valencia. More than 50 French Jewish youths were removed from a Vueling flight there, reportedly following their singing in Hebrew.

Vueling claimed that the teenagers were being “disruptive.” Their parents denied this claim.

Amichai Chikli, Israel’s minister for Diaspora affairs and combating antisemitism, accused the Spanish airline in a post on X of being responsible for “one of the most serious ... severe antisemitic incidents [seen] recently.”