More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Spanish Jews report 14% increase in antisemitic incidents

The data was published amid allegations by Israel that Madrid’s anti-Israeli rhetoric and policies were fomenting Jew hatred.

Canaan Lidor
King Felipe VI of Spain, center, receives a delegation from the Federation of Jewish Communities of Spain at the Zarzuela Palace on November 03, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images.
King Felipe VI of Spain, center, receives a delegation from the Federation of Jewish Communities of Spain at the Zarzuela Palace on Nov. 3, 2025, in Madrid, Spain. Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images.
(Sept. 3, 2026 / JNS)

Spain’s main Jewish group documented a 14% increase in antisemitic incidents in 2025 over the previous year, according to a report it published on Wednesday.

The report, published by the Federation of Jewish Communities of Spain (FCJE) and the Movement Against Intolerance, recorded 221 antisemitic incidents in 2025, compared with 193 in 2024.

The report “confirms the persistence of an especially worrying trend: antisemitism continues to grow in Spain,” said FCJE.

The Observatory of Antisemitism, a joint initiative of the FCJE and MCI, has documented a sharp increase in incidents since Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas perpetrated its massacre in Israel.

“Since Oct. 7, 2023, Spanish Jews have had to attend our gathering places under special security measures. Our children are the only ones who go to school with a police presence, and insults and discrimination are part of everyday life,” said FCJE President David Obadía.

Israel’s Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism last year accused Spain of enabling antisemitism through “selective criticism of Israel and abuse of the language of human rights.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called Israel a “genocidal state” last year, shortly before his government banned products made or marketed by Israelis from Judea and Samaria.

In June, Spain’s interior ministry published lower figures for antisemitic incidents last year, owing to is methods and criteria, which differ from those of the FCJE. The interior ministry’s report of 69 antisemitic hate crimes in 2025 nonetheless also reflected an increase over 2024 and 2023, in which the ministry had recorded 37 and 23 antisemitic hate crime incidents, respectively.

The Israeli Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism linked antisemitic incidents in Spain to what it called “inflammatory government rhetoric about Israel.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar last year accused Spain’s government of spreading antisemitism after Sanchez had announced fresh measures aimed at stopping what he called “the genocide in Gaza.”

“The attempt by Sanchez’s corrupt administration to divert attention from serious corruption scandals through a continuous anti-Israel and antisemitic campaign is transparent,” Sa’ar wrote on X.

One of the most widely-covered allegedly antisemitic incidents in Spain last year happened in Valencia. More than 50 French Jewish youths were removed from a Vueling flight there, reportedly following their singing in Hebrew.

Vueling claimed that the teenagers were being “disruptive.” Their parents denied this claim.

Amichai Chikli, Israel’s minister for Diaspora affairs and combating antisemitism, accused the Spanish airline in a post on X of being responsible for “one of the most serious ... severe antisemitic incidents [seen] recently.”

Anti-Israel Bias
Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor is an experienced journalist and international correspondent for JNS, covering Europe, Australia and global Jewish affairs.
EXPLORE JNS
Gad Saad
U.S. News
Jews safer in Mississippi than Canada, says Jewish prof who left Montreal for Ole Miss
“In Canada, my right to survive has been subcontracted to the government,” Gad Saad told JNS.
September 2, 2026 02:28 PM
Aaron Bandler
l-r. Prof. Eli Sprecher CEO, Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov), Rahm Emanuel, Dr. Iyad Maqbool, CEO of An-Najah National University Hospital. Credit: Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov).
Israel News
Rahm Emanuel donation for Palestinian doctors triggers fury from Israeli lawmaker
“I won’t let this happen!!!” tweeted Knesset Member Limor Son Har-Melech.
September 2, 2026 02:08 AM
David Isaac
A U.S. Navy sailor conducts flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, July 29, 2026. The ship is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. Photo via U.S. Central Command.
U.S. News
US forces hit IRGC targets across Iran
CENTCOM said it destroyed air-defense sites, radar installations, maritime assets, communications centers and mine-laying capabilities.
Sept. 2, 2026
Joshua Marks
Bruce Blakeman
U.S. News
If elected, Bruce Blakeman will protect Jews forcefully, GOP NY gubernatorial hopeful challenging Hochul tells JNS
“I wouldn’t let Zohran Mamdani get away with the virulent antisemitic comments he’s made,” he said. “I would tell him to stop and if he didn’t, I would take action, which the governor has the power to do.”
Sept. 1, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Breaking News
03:52
Israel: Suspected Ebola patient tests negative
03:33
US updates number of redirected commercial vessels in Iran blockade to 86
03:10
Sa’ar extends greetings to next Kazakh foreign minister
02:45
UN watchdog: Status of Iran’s nuclear program unknown
02:29
Trump suggests renaming Strait of Hormuz ‘Trump Strait’
02:09
Israeli Culture Ministry opens submissions for 2026 Israeli Film Awards
01:50
Kuwait says air defenses ‘confronting’ missile, drone attacks from Iran
01:45
In ‘CNN’ interview, Herzog urges respect for Israel’s democratic process
01:23
IDF has dismantled 16 miles of Gaza tunnels since October ceasefire
01:08
Israeli ambassador-designate hosts first minyan at Tokyo residence
00:43
Argentina awards outgoing Israeli envoy top decoration
17:33
Nadler says boycotting Israel is ‘stupid, repugnant’ but still free speech
16:55
Dem rule defection tees up House vote on Israel boycotts
16:21
Berkeley Law denies SJP table at student fair over speaker policies excluding ‘specific viewpoints,’ university tells JNS
15:45
Trump downplays possibility of popular uprising against Iran
15:05
‘Tax dollars shouldn’t be going to funding a genocide,’ LA mayoral candidate Nithya Raman says
08:59
Shin Bet chief visits Chabad headquarters in Brooklyn
08:57
In Gaza, Netanyahu says IDF will retain ‘Yellow Line’ positions
08:33
Former Israeli hostage Omri Miran joins daughters for start of school year
08:08
Water supply to southern Israel farms restored after desalination shutdowns
07:50
Spanish Jews record 14.5% increase in antisemitic incidents
07:42
Bank of Israel lowers interest rate to 3.25%
07:22
Hamas urges mediators to pressure Israel over Gaza strikes
07:02
Katz: Israel ready to strike Iran if attacked
06:54
IAEA confirms Syria attempted to build nuclear reactor under Assad
06:36
Netanyahu hails Smotrich, Feiglin parties’ merger ahead of elections
06:07
Israeli indicted over alleged plan to join ISIS in Syria
05:45
IDF kills two Hamas terrorists, including commander, in Gaza City
05:25
Germany tests Israeli ballistic missile
05:12
Danon faults Guterres over Iran meeting
04:40
UK vows ‘comprehensive’ measures in response to Israel’s E1 plans
04:22
Israel’s Religious Zionism, Zehut parties unite ahead of Oct. 27 election
04:06
Israeli Border Police shoot three terrorists in Binyamin operation
03:48
Leiter: Iran’s collapse is imminent
03:27
Trump says he prefers pressure on Iran to new talks
03:04
IDF dismantles trove of Hezbollah weaponry in Southern Lebanon
02:39
Netanyahu meets with US ambassadors Issa, Huckabee to discuss Lebanon
02:29
Bessent: Hormuz could lose oil chokepoint role within two years
02:10
IDF strikes Hezbollah after terror group launches drones at troops
01:44
IDF: Interceptor missiles likely fired at ‘false target’
01:32
US forces hit IRGC targets across Iran
01:08
Helsinki’s main synagogue celebrates 120th anniversary
00:37
Netanyahu, Herzog meet DRC president in Jerusalem
00:07
State Department warns Americans of possible Middle East escalation
23:16
IDF fires interceptors at ‘suspicious aerial target’ likely from Lebanon
17:30
California legislature passes bill recognizing Jews as an ethnicity under state law, in data collection
17:07
Turkey joins Artemis Accords, State Department says
16:12
FBI director hosts Shin Bet counterpart
14:29
Man pleads guilty to vandalizing JD Vance’s home
14:00
Israeli-Ukrainian dancer Adele Zaikman to join upcoming season of ‘Dancing With the Stars’
More Updates
JNS TV
A person holding Iranian rial banknotes. Credit: Amir Ghoorchiani/Pexels.
The Quad
Can economic warfare bring down Iran’s regime?
September 2, 2026 04:54 AM
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
COLUMNS
Opinion
The Gaza war’s missing story: The millions who were saved
Michael Berenhaus
Maia Zelkha. Credit: Courtesy.
CAMERA: Eye on the Media
The ‘Times’ and the BBC are ignoring an Amnesty report on Hamas
Maia Zelkha