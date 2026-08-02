‘Suspicious’ fire destroys kosher restaurant in Montreal

Nöam, a kosher restaurant in Montreal, was destroyed by a fire on Friday night in an incident that is being investigated as a possible hate crime, the Montreal Gazette reported, citing Raphaël Bergeron, a

spokesman for the Montreal police, SPVM.

Someone was seen leaving the site after the fire began, leading police to probe to assign the case to the arson team, the Gazette reported.

“Sickened by this criminal attack on a Montreal kosher restaurant overnight,” stated Leslie Church, a parliamentarian who represents parts of Toronto. “I hope the evidence leads to a swift arrest and conviction of those responsible. I stand with all Canadians who are appalled by these criminal acts targeting Jewish Canadians and Jewish-owned businesses.”

Anthony Housefather, a Jewish parliamentarian who represents parts of Montreal and who was adviser on Canadian Jewish community and antisemitism to former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, stated that he was “absolutely disgusted to see what appears to be an arson attack on a local kosher restaurant overnight.”

“This attack on a Jewish own business must be investigated as a hate crime, and those involved in this criminal act must be caught and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he stated. (JNS sought comment from the Montreal police, the SPVM.

Marc Miller, minister of Canadian identity and culture, stated that he was “disgusted to see this attack on a local kosher restaurant” and that he is “trusting this disgraceful act will be properly investigated as a hate crime.”

B’nai Brith Canada posted four images of a blackened, burnt out building.

“Last night, a suspicious fire devastated Nöam, a kosher restaurant in Montreal,” it said. “Police have not established a motive, but this incident comes against the backdrop of a much broader failure, governments have allowed a climate of intimidation, disorder and escalating threats to take hold around Jewish communities, leaving Jewish neighborhoods, institutions and businesses increasingly exposed.”

The incident “warrants a full and transparent investigation, and jumping to conclusions without due process drags us all into an industry of fear,” B’nai Brith said. “So on this point, we wait. Nonetheless, another Jewish business has burned. That is an undisputed fact even at this early stage and before any verdict is delivered.”

“Jewish Canadians have heard enough condemnations and promises. Now we need action,” it said. “The next 30 days will show whether governments intend to act or simply keep talking.”

Eta Yudin, senior vice president for Quebec at the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, the advocacy arm of the Jewish Federations of Canada-UIA, stated that the “arson attack that destroyed the kosher restaurant Nöam in Montreal is alarming.”

“The investigation by the SPVM is ongoing, and the motives remain to be determined. We are working closely with our partners at the Federation and with the SPVM,” she said. “Nevertheless, targeting a restaurant in this way, regardless of the reason, is an unacceptable attack on our shared values. Those who commit such acts must be held accountable for their actions under the law.”

“This matter must be fully investigated, and we will be following it very closely,” she added.

On social media, the restaurant posts that it is kosher.