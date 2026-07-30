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United States strikes dozens of IRGC sites in ‘powerful response’ to Iranian attacks

The strikes came hours after U.S. President Donald Trump warned Washington would be “hitting them hard.”

JNS Staff
A United States Air Force F-16 fighter jet patrols the skies over the Middle East, July 2026. Credit: U.S. Central Command.
A United States Air Force F-16 fighter jet patrols the skies over the Middle East, July 2026. Credit: U.S. Central Command.
(July 30, 2026 / JNS)

The U.S. military launched what it described as a “heavy wave of strikes” against Iranian targets on Wednesday, hours after U.S. President Donald Trump warned Washington would be “hitting them hard” in response to Tehran’s recent attacks on American forces.

U.S. Central Command said the “powerful response,” which lasted for some two hours, hit dozens of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps sites across the Islamic Republic.

According to CENTCOM, it struck military command centers, missile and drone facilities, coastal surveillance and defense sites, as well as maritime capabilities.

The military said the strikes were intended to further reduce threats posed by the Islamic regime and its regional proxies to U.S. forces, commercial shipping and neighboring Gulf states.

The operation followed what CENTCOM described as an “attempted surprise attack” on July 28, when the IRGC launched multiple ballistic missiles at U.S. forces across the region.

All the Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted and no damage or casualties were reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump on threatened further military action against Iran in response to the renewed attacks.

“We’re going to beat the f***ing sh** out of them,” Trump reportedly said in a phone interview with Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst.

“We’ll be hitting them hard. They’re going to get a beating,” the president added.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
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