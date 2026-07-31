More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Danon accuses Spain of hypocrisy after it deploys military to Moroccan enclave

Madrid should explain its “colonial enclaves” before criticizing Jerusalem over the Palestinians, Israel’s U.N. ambassador says.

JNS Staff
Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, briefs reporters at U.N. headquarters in New York City, July 28, 2026. Credit: Mark Garten/UN Photo.
Danny Danon, Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, briefs reporters at U.N. headquarters, in New York City, July 28, 2026. Credit: Mark Garten/UN Photo.
(July 31, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon accused Spain of hypocrisy on Friday after Madrid declared a state of emergency and deployed military forces to its North African enclave of Ceuta in response to a mass influx of migrants from neighboring Morocco.

In a post on X, Danon said Spain, which “never misses an opportunity to lecture Israel,” was now confronting the consequences of its own immigration policies.

“Maybe before it continues lecturing us, it’s time it explained to the world why it still maintains colonial enclaves in Africa,” he wrote, referring to the Spanish territories of Ceuta and Melilla on Morocco’s Mediterranean coast.

Spain dispatched military units to Ceuta on Thursday after an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 migrants crossed into the enclave by sea and land from Morocco, according to Spanish state broadcaster TVE. Video footage showed migrants swimming around border barriers or using inner tubes to reach the city, while others forced their way through a land crossing.

The surge turned deadly, with nine bodies recovered in Ceuta on Thursday, adding to at least 60 migrants reported to have died attempting the crossing in recent months.

Juan Jesús Vivas, president of Ceuta’s regional government, called the situation “a total humanitarian and social emergency” and urged Madrid to declare a national state of emergency.

In response, the Spanish government deployed military platoons, increased naval and air assets and sent diving teams to patrol the coastline. The European Union also offered assistance through its border agency, Frontex (the European Border and Coast Guard Agency).

Ceuta and Melilla have the European Union’s only land borders with Africa. Morocco does not recognize Spanish sovereignty over either territory and considers them occupied Moroccan land.

The crisis has sparked political criticism inside Spain, with opposition leaders blaming the government’s immigration policies. Vox party leader Santiago Abascal described the influx as “an invasion,” while Popular Party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo called the situation “desperate” and urged the government to declare a national emergency.

Danon spoke against the backdrop of increasingly strained relations between Jerusalem and Madrid. Since the start of Israel’s war against Hamas following the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attacks, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has emerged as one of Israel’s sharpest critics, repeatedly condemning Israeli military operations, backing sanctions against Israeli officials and supporting measures targeting Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.

Europe Africa
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Givati Brigade soldiers participate in a military exercise in the Southern Judean desert. June 6, 2012. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF probes soldiers’ departure from base amid dispute over unit traditions
The infantry battalion has participated in numerous combat operations, including during the ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza and operations on Israel’s northern border.
July 31, 2026
Ehud Amiton/TPS-IL
Israeli soldiers from the 188th Brigade operate to dismantle Hamas terrorist infrastructure east of the Yellow Line in the southern Gaza Strip, July 29, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF destroys Hamas tunnel used to hold Oct. 7 hostages in Gaza
Troops dismantled more than 10 underground routes, seized weapons and established new defensive positions near the Yellow Line.
July 31, 2026
JNS Staff
Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli addresses the Third Right-Wing Conference, Tel Aviv, July 16, 2026. Courtesy photo: Berale Crombie.
Israel News
Israeli minister slams Turkey after its FM meets new Hamas leader
Ankara has become “the command center for Hamas’s rapists and murderers,” Amichai Chikli says.
July 31, 2026
JNS Staff
Emunah Kintz, a 'bat sherut' serving through OneFamily, holds a baby from one of the bereaved families she supports. Photo by Meir Pavlovski/OneFamily.
Feature
After the shivah: National service volunteers help Israel’s bereaved families rebuild their lives
Dozens of young women serving through OneFamily provide bereaved families with the one thing they need most: stability.
July 31, 2026
Tania Shalom Michaelian
Johannes Natland at the reception desk of the Briar Court Hotel in Huddersfield, England. Credit: Metropolitan Police.
World News
Iran’s European proxies: Criminal gangs recruit teens for terror
Foxtrot, a Swedish gang, looks for kids as young as 13 for missions. One online group, “Samurai Kids,” included up to 11,000 members.
July 31, 2026
David Isaac
Nickolay Mladenov, the high representative for the International Board of Peace overseeing the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, speaks during a press conference for the foreign media in Jerusalem, May 13, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Board of Peace, Mladenov hail ‘historic’ agreement on Hamas disarmament
Israeli sources said the 15-point roadmap does not fully address Jerusalem’s demand for Hamas’s complete demilitarization before any IDF withdrawal from Gaza.
July 31, 2026
JNS Staff
Think Twice
American Jews need to ‘get off their knees and fight’
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Batya Ungar-Sargon, Ep. 232
July 30, 2026 05:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The tragic Israel wedge
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Netanyahu didn’t lose the Democrats for Israel
Jonathan S. Tobin