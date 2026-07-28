Man with hammer arrested after entering Jewish camp in NYC, bumping child who was hospitalized with ‘minor lacerations to the head’

The New York City Police Department told JNS that officers arrested a man, who entered a camp at Lev Leviev School in Queens in New York City with a hammer on Tuesday, and that it is investigating the incident as bias related.

“A male chased a female into the location,” the NYPD told JNS. “He started acting erratic inside for a little bit, lays down and then when he’s running out of the location after that, that’s when he bumps the child.”

The 8-year-old received “minor lacerations to the head” and was hospitalized after hitting the fence, according to the department.

The NYPD told JNS that it is still investigating the motive.

The camp, Ohr Avner Day Camp, stated that the man “appeared to be mentally unwell” and entered the front yard of the campus “where campers were playing under the supervision of our staff.”

“The individual lay down on the ground and asked for a drink of water,” the camp stated. “Our staff immediately approached him in an effort to help, while ensuring that campers remained supervised and safe.”

The camp stated that the man “attempted to enter the building” and “in doing so, he pushed his way through several children.”

A staff member noticed that the man had a hammer, according to the camp. It called the incident “completely random” and said that there is no indication that the camp was targeted.

According to the camp’s website, it is a “place where kids’ dreams come true.”

“A place where the finest coaches and instructors make their summer home, working with your children to learn new skills and develop their self-esteem,” it says.