More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Man with hammer arrested after entering Jewish camp in NYC, bumping child who was hospitalized with ‘minor lacerations to the head’

The New York City Police Department told JNS that it is still determining motive but is probing the incident as bias related.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Hammer
Hammers. Credit: rgaudet17/Pixabay.
(July 28, 2026 / JNS)

The New York City Police Department told JNS that officers arrested a man, who entered a camp at Lev Leviev School in Queens in New York City with a hammer on Tuesday, and that it is investigating the incident as bias related.

“A male chased a female into the location,” the NYPD told JNS. “He started acting erratic inside for a little bit, lays down and then when he’s running out of the location after that, that’s when he bumps the child.”

The 8-year-old received “minor lacerations to the head” and was hospitalized after hitting the fence, according to the department.

The NYPD told JNS that it is still investigating the motive.

The camp, Ohr Avner Day Camp, stated that the man “appeared to be mentally unwell” and entered the front yard of the campus “where campers were playing under the supervision of our staff.”

“The individual lay down on the ground and asked for a drink of water,” the camp stated. “Our staff immediately approached him in an effort to help, while ensuring that campers remained supervised and safe.”

The camp stated that the man “attempted to enter the building” and “in doing so, he pushed his way through several children.”

A staff member noticed that the man had a hammer, according to the camp. It called the incident “completely random” and said that there is no indication that the camp was targeted.

According to the camp’s website, it is a “place where kids’ dreams come true.”

“A place where the finest coaches and instructors make their summer home, working with your children to learn new skills and develop their self-esteem,” it says.

Hate Crimes
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, briefs reporters at U.N. headquarters, in New York City, July 28, 2026. Credit: Mark Garten/UN Photo.
Israel News
Israeli envoy urges UN to designate Hamas, says terrorist group blocking Gaza plan
“Israel will do everything in our power to disarm Hamas,” Danny Danon said during a U.N. Security Council debate. “The question is, when will you?”
July 28, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter
Han Tran, a member of the Washington State Human Rights Commission. Credit: Washington State Human Rights Commission.
U.S. News
SCOOP: Anti-Israel Washington state human-rights commissioner appears to have term renewed
Han Tran, whose term on the Washington State Human Rights Commission expired at the end of June, wrote that “antisemitism was being instrumentalized to justify the slaughter of Palestinians.”
July 28, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
High-wire artists perform above Jerusalem’s Hinnom Valley during the opening event of the 65th Israel Festival on July 28, 2026. Photo by Liam Forberg.
Feature
High-wire artists return to Jerusalem skies for Israel Festival tribute to Philippe Petit
The 65th Israel Festival opened with a breathtaking aerial performance over the Hinnom Valley, recreating an iconic 1987 crossing between east and west Jerusalem.
July 28, 2026
Steve Linde
Netanyahu Trump
U.S. News
Netanyahu, Trump meeting in DC ‘positive, productive’
It comes amid questions about the direction of the war in Iran, with Trump continuing to pursue negotiations with the Islamic Republic after suggesting last week that he was prepared to carry out a “higher level” of strikes.
July 28, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Antisemitic graffiti partially cleaned off a mural at the Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center campus, in Pasadena, Calif., on July 27, 2026. Photo by Aaron Bandler.
U.S. News
Pasadena Jewish community ‘determined to be very Jewish’ after vandalism of synagogue mural
“There are very sad, bad actors who go about their frustrations in the wrong ways, but we can’t let that keep us down,” Melissa Levy of Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center told JNS.
July 28, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Justice Department
U.S. News
Illinois appellate court upholds ruling that man, who said he’d kill former employer, called him ‘dirty Jew,’ remain in custody
Oleksiy Tsyapalo’s lawyer told the court that his client wasn’t dangerous and that “as a Jewish man, standing right next to him, I do not feel any threat from my client.”
July 28, 2026
JNS Staff
Rabbi Doron Perez, president of the World Zionist Organization, during a JNS interview with Steve Linde on July 26, 2026.
JNS TV
Rabbi Doron Perez: ‘We’ve never lost hope’
July 28, 2026 02:13 PM
Steve Linde
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Fate vs. destiny
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
America’s upper-middle class antisemitism
Benjamin Kerstein