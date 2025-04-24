Nine terrorists killed in IDF strikes on Hezbollah sites

( April 24, 2025 / JNS)

The Israeli military eliminated nine Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon over the past week, including the deputy commander of the terrorist group’s logistics unit, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Hussein Ali Nasr was involved in efforts to rebuild the organization’s capabilities, according to the military. Also eliminated was Hussein Izzat Mohammad Atwi, a member of the Jamaa Islamiya terrorist group, and several operatives from Hezbollah’s Radwan Force.

More than 40 Hezbollah-linked sites, including weapons storage and operational infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, were struck by Israeli Air Force fighter jets over the week. The targets were selected based on intelligence assessments that they posed an active threat and violated the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire.

Since the ceasefire went into effect on Nov. 27, 2024, more than 140 terrorists have been eliminated across Lebanon, according to the IDF.

The military stressed that it remains committed to defending northern communities and will continue to act decisively to eliminate terror threats from Hezbollah.