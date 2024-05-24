‘Open House Tel Aviv’ to celebrate first Hebrew-speaking city

(May 24, 2024 / JNS)

The Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality this weekend will hold its 17th consecutive “Open House Tel-Aviv” to celebrate the miracle of the State of Israel and to tell the story behind the building of the first Hebrew-speaking city.

Over the course of the weekend, 180 tours of sites, talks and meetings will be offered free of charge throughout the city in private homes and public venues.

Highlights include historical tours telling the story of the construction of Tel Aviv; tours of new and groundbreaking educational institutions; and an introduction to public buildings designed to integrate diverse populations into urban life. There will also be activities for children, including a theatrical journey in Park HaTachana.

“This year, more than ever, the concept of ‘home’ is charged with new values. Since Oct. 7, many Israeli citizens have not lived in their homes. Security and the regular and reserve security forces spent long days away from home. Many thousands who were evacuated from their homes found a home in the city of Tel Aviv-Yafo for a while and were received here with a lot of love and support,” explained Tel Aviv-Yafo Mayor Ron Huldai.

“Despite this, and perhaps because of this, we decided to hold Open House, the largest and most important architecture event in Israel, and to reveal through it all the elements that make the city of Tel Aviv-Yafo a home, all the good things of this place and of the men and women who make it, and to remember what we are fighting for. Have a good time and make yourselves at home,” he added.

Inspired by similar events in London and New York, it opens up various private spaces like designer lofts, urban villas, synagogues, public buildings, construction sites, plazas and gardens for public exploration and discussion. These contributions from various stakeholders aim to offer insight into the city’s essence and promote a deeper understanding of its architectural and cultural landscape.