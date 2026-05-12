NGO Monitor founder steps down after 25 years

NGO Monitor founder professor Gerald M. Steinberg will step down from day-to-day leadership after 25 years in the role, the organization announced on Tuesday.

Steinberg, who launched the watchdog group in 2002, will become president emeritus effective Jan. 1, 2027. Vice President Olga Deutsch will assume the roles of CEO and president.

Deutsch, who has been with the organization for more than a decade and led its European outreach and partnerships, said she would continue advancing NGO Monitor’s mission of scrutinizing human rights groups and informing policymakers.

“I step into this role with humility and a profound sense of historic responsibility,” said Deutsch. “Gerald foresaw that human rights groups would weaponize their influence against the Jewish state and Jewish communities worldwide; since October 7, that warning has become reality, with the threat growing every day. At this critical moment, NGO Monitor stands singularly positioned to expose the actors behind these campaigns, and to arm decision-makers with facts needed to inform sound policy decisions. Together with our exceptional team, and our professional and lay leadership, I am honored to lead this mission forward.”

Steinberg said he would remain involved in research and writing and expressed confidence in Deutsch’s leadership.

“As I transition into the role of President Emeritus, and continue with research and writing, I do so with full confidence in NGO Monitor’s future,” Steinberg said. “The challenges we confront remain formidable, as is the strength, professionalism, and dedication of our amazing team. Olga is distinctly qualified to lead NGO Monitor forward, and under her leadership, NGO Monitor will continue to expand the impact of its research and uphold the vision that has guided me for the past quarter century.”